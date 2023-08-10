Appalachian Midget Week Event at Bridgeport Motorsports Park Canceled

From Jordan Delucia

SWEDESBORO, NJ (Aug. 10, 2023) – Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series and Bridgeport Motorsports Park officials have mutually agreed to cancel Saturday’s Appalachian Midget Week finale.

A combination of wear-and-tear on both national and local competitors would have impacted the expectation for a high-quality event that has become the standard for the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota. After a discussion between track and series officials, it was determined to be in the best interest of all parties to cancel the Midget portion of the track’s weekly event.

The Appalachian Midget Week finale for the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series will now take place Friday, Aug. 11, at Path Valley Speedway in Spring Run, PA, where a miniseries champion will be crowned in the cap to the Northeast swing.

After the finale at Path Valley, the Series returns to action Aug. 24-26 at Davenport Speedway in the My Place Hotels Quad Cities 150 presented by Hoker Trucking, run in conjunction with the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series.

Tickets are on sale now at XtremeOutlawSeries.com. If you can’t be at the track, stream every lap live on DIRTVision.