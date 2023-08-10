T.J.’s Takeaways from Opening Night of the Knoxville Nationals

In 2022 I could see the momentum building for Schatz leading into the Nationals. Schatz’s second place finish at the Kings Royal was parlayed into other strong finishes that eventually led to his 11th Knoxville Nationals title.

This year Schatz won the Kings Royal, but his best finish since has been a seventh place at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55. Schatz also finished 9th and 12th during two nights of World of Outlaws action at Knoxville in June.

Yet on a night when other drivers that were considered favorites to win faltered, Schatz laid down a solid 10th place qualifying lap, was the only top 10 qualifier other than Justin Peck to transfer through his heat race and drove up from seventh starting position for the victory.

Clearly something lights a fire under Schatz and his Tony Stewart Racing team when they come to Knoxville, Iowa in August. He took advantage of the things given to him such as being in the fifth heat race when the track was a little wider, a caution flag with seven laps to go in the feature and capitalized on those opportunities while others made mistakes.

If you look at 2022 Austin McCarl won the pole position at Knoxville with a point score of 477. If the same kind of craziness happens on Thursday it’s not impossible for Donny Schatz to earn the pole position for Saturday’s A-Main.

As for the statistic that Schatz has never won the Nationals after winning a preliminary night, the Donny Schatz in the early 2000’s that won those preliminary features and was runner up to the likes of Steve Kinser and Danny Lasoski was a totally different driver than the Schatz we see today. I don’t consider the statistic more than something fun to banter about.