JESSICA FRIESEN SET TO MAKE LONG-AWAITED RETURN TO OHSWEKEN SPEEDWAY

From Clinton Geoffrey

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (August 13, 2023) – Jessica Friesen has never tasted victory at Ohsweken Speedway, but Jessica Zemken has. The Sprakers, New York resident will look to renew prior success when she straps into a dirt sprint car for the first time in years at the Big O this Monday and Tuesday.

Friesen remains the only female to win the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals, but the history books list her under her maiden name Jessica Zemken. She will look to best an impressive roster of Sprint Car racers from across Canada and the United States, but the race within a race will see her compete against her husband, Stewart Friesen.

“I always loved coming to Ohsweken to race,” said Jessica Friesen. “It had to be the right situation to come and compete, and I feel with Miles Hill’s team preparing the car we have a great shot at success.”

Jessica will drive the same car NASCAR superstar Christopher Bell has raced for Hill’s Townline Variety-sponsored team. Husband Stewart will race for the rival Glenn Styres Racing team, and it will mark the first time in years that the two will race together in Sprint Cars; they campaign dirt Modifieds in the United States regularly together.

Jessica has two career wins at Ohsweken Speedway in Sprint Car competition. Stewart has just one, but it was an historic victory against the World of Outlaws – Sprint Car racing’s premier touring series.

“The fans were always supportive when we came to Ohsweken,” said Jessica. “It will be fun to compete for them again. Having two nights to fine tune will be great for us. I think we will be a factor in both races.”

The 2022 NASCAR on Dirt event in 2002 was such a smash success that it led to an innovative summer Speed Week at Ohsweken for 2023. Five nights of racing will thrill fans from across Canada and the United States, culminating in a blockbuster program on both Monday, August 14 and Tuesday, August 15. The Freshtone Dirt Classic for the NASCAR Pinty’s Series highlights the Monday program with the second running of the Pinty’s 100 taking place Tuesday for the same cars. Both nights also include the Sit’N Bull Tire Sprint Car Shootout for the popular 360 Sprint Cars, as well as the Action Sprint Tour for Sprint Cars powered by GM 602 crate engines.

Lots of great tickets are still available for both nights at the gate each day. For ticket and camping information visit www.NPSonDirt.com

If you are planning to go to the pits, plan ahead and complete your online waiver in advance to save time at the gate. it can be found here: https://ohsspeed.speedwaiver.com/cpuby

NASCAR Freshstone Dirt Classic – Monday, August 15, 2023

– NASCAR PINTY’S SERIES – FRESHSTONE DIRT CLASSIC

– 360 Sprint Cars – ($5,000-to-win)

– Crate Sprint Cars (Action Sprint Tour – $2,000-to-win)

Adult (18-65) – $45.00

Senior (65+) – $35.00

Youth (13-17) – $30.00

Kids (12 & Under) Reserved – $ 15.00

Pit Admission – $50

NASCAR PINTY’S 100 – Tuesday, August 16, 2023

– NASCAR PINTY’S SERIES – PINTY’S 100

– 360 Sprint Cars – ($5,000-to-win)

– Crate Sprint Cars (Action Sprint Tour – $2,000-to-win)

Adult (18-65) – $45.00

Senior (65+) – $35.00

Youth (13-17) – $30.00

Kids (12 & Under) Reserved – $ 15.00

Pit Admission – $50

For ticket and camping information visit www.NPSonDirt.com

OHSWEKEN SPEEDWAY ON GFORCETV

Can’t make it to the track or don’t live within driving distance? No problem! Check out all of Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement action live online for FREE on GForceTV. Just search for GForceTV on YouTube, OHSWEKENSPEEDWAY on Facebook, or visit www.ohswekenspeedway.com to watch.

Ohsweken Speedway Media

Website: www.ohswekenspeedway.ca

Facebook: OHSWEKENSPEEDWAY

Twitter: @OhswekenSpdway

Instagram: @ohswekenspeedway

YouTube: GForceTV

About Ohsweken Speedway: Opened in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex and event centre featuring a 3/8 mile clay oval auto racing track and 1/6 mile clay oval Micro Sprint and Karting track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks, and Mini Stocks, while the facility also hosts weekly Micro Sprint and Kart racing on Thursday nights.