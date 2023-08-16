Sit’N Bull Tire Sprint Shootout to pay $10k Wednesday night

From Ohsweken Speedway

OHSWEKEN (August 15, 2023) – The Sit’N Bull Tire Sprint Car Shootout at Ohsweken Speedway just got sweeter for race teams. Event sponsors arrived this week with cash in hand, creating a huge buzz among drivers.

Ohsweken Speedway’s two divisions of open wheel cars – the crate engine-powered Sprint Cars and the more powerful 360 Sprint Cars – complement the NASCAR Pinty’s Series events Monday and Wednesday. Featuring a winner’s purse of $2,000 and $5,000 respectively, the 25-lap main events were among the best paying races of the year. Sit’N Bull Tire owner Ryan Burnham offered an additional $10,000 each night to raise the winner’s share of the purses to $5,000 and $10,000 respectively.

“Ryan brought a truck full of promotional shirts and extra cash for our race teams,” said speedway General Manager Clinton Geoffrey. “The drivers will hold nothing back racing for this kind of money.”

St. Catharines, Ontario racer Mike Bowman cashed in big time Monday night when he won both feature events, collecting a total of $15,000. Bowman scored impressive victories in the Crate Sprint Cars in 2022, but as a rookie in the premier 360 Sprint Car class, his win against the best racers Ohsweken Speedway has to offer is considered an upset.

Nearly 70 race teams from Ontario, Quebec, and New York filled the pits Monday expecting to compete for a quality purse. The added funds could draw even more teams Wednesday looking to cash in on Sit’N Bull management’s generosity.

“A questionable weather forecast Monday kept some teams from making the trip across the border,” said Geoffrey. “They have 10,000 reasons to show up Wednesday.”

Canadian NASCAR star Stewart Friesen is among the guests racing for the big money. The driver originally from Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario charged through traffic Monday, falling just short with a second place result. Friesen and his wife – former Sprint Car Nationals champion Jessica Friesen – hope to become the first husband and wife to compete in the same Sprint Car feature at the speedway. Jessica’s night ended early when contact with the inside wall knocked her out of the B-Main event on Monday.

The action is set to begin at 6pm Wednesday night at Ohsweken Speedway on Chiefswood Road, with tickets available at the entrance.

OHSWEKEN SPEEDWAY ON GFORCETV

Can’t make it to the track or don’t live within driving distance? No problem! Check out all of Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement action live online for FREE on GForceTV. Just search for GForceTV on YouTube, OHSWEKENSPEEDWAY on Facebook, or visit www.ohswekenspeedway.com to watch.

About Ohsweken Speedway: Opened in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex and event centre featuring a 3/8 mile clay oval auto racing track and 1/6 mile clay oval Micro Sprint and Karting track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks, and Mini Stocks, while the facility also hosts weekly Micro Sprint and Kart racing on Thursday nights.