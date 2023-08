World of Outlaws Set to Swing Back Through California, Sept. 7-16

By Alex Nieten

CHICO, CA (Aug. 15, 2023) – The sun will soon rise on another World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series California Swing.

The Greatest Show on Dirt will make its fall trek through California, Sept. 7-16, with three big events in two weeks.

The 69th Gold Cup Race of Champions at Silver Dollar Speedway – promoted by four-time and reigning Series champion Brad Sweet, Kyle Larson and Colby Copeland – will kick off the California swing, bringing the World of Outlaws back for another three-day marquee excursion, Sept. 7-9. After expanding back to a three-day show last year, the first two preliminary nights saw drivers accumulate points before battling in the $25,000-to-win main event on Saturday.

Then, the Series ventures back to Kings Speedway for the $21,000-to-win Tom Tarlton Classic on Friday, Sept. 15. Last year, Pennsylvania native Logan Schuchart kept the California stars out of Victory Lane to pick up his second win at the track.

The next night, on Saturday, Sept. 16, Sweet will again wear his driver and promoter hat for the Federated Auto Parts 49er Gold Rush Classic at Placerville Speedway. It’ll be the World of Outlaws’ first time back at the 1/4-mile track since 2019.

What you need to know:

SILVER DOLLAR SPEEDWAY, Sept. 7-9 (Gold Cup Race of Champions)

Track:

1/4 mile in Chico, CA

Track Record: 10.918 seconds by Daryn Pittman on March 3, 2013

Times (PT):

3 p.m. Gates Open

6 p.m. Hot Laps/Qualifying

-Racing to follow

Tickets:





Previous winners:

2022 – Jacob Allen on Sept. 10

2021 – David Gravel on Sept. 10, Logan Schuchart on Sept. 11

2019 – Carson Macedo on March 16, Brad Sweet on Sept. 6, Daryn Pittman on Sept. 7

2018 – Brad Sweet on Sept. 7, Rico Abreu on Sept. 8

2017 – Kyle Hirst on Sept. 8, Shane Stewart on Sept.9

2016 – Donny Schatz on April 2, Shane Stewart on Sept. 9, Rico Abreu on Sept. 10

2015 – Donny Schatz on March 28, Shane Stewart on Sept. 11, Donny Schatz on Sept. 12

2014 – Carson Macedo on Sept. 5, Jonathan Allard on Sept. 6

2013 – Paul McMahan on March 23, Joey Saldana on Sept. 6, Jason Meyers on Sept. 7

2012 – Donny Schatz on March 23, Donny Schatz on Sept. 6, Sean Becker on Sept. 7, Kyle Larson on Sept. 8

2011 – Craig Dollansky on March 12, Paul McMahan on Sept. 9, Kyle Larson on Sept. 10

2010 – Jason Meyers on Sept. 11

2009 – Joey Saldana on March 13, Jason Meyers on March 14, Joey Saldana on Sept. 12

2008 – Jac Haudenschild on Sept. 6

2007 – Joey Saldana on Sept. 8

2006 – Daryn Pittman on Sept. 9

2005 – Steve Kinser on Sept. 10

2004 – Donny Schatz on Sept. 11

2003 – Steve Kinser on Sept. 6

2002 – Steve Kinser on Sept. 7

2001 – Mark Kinser on Sept. 8

2000 – Danny Lasoski on Sept. 16

1999 – Jac Haudenschild on Sept. 18

1998 – Jac Haudenschild on Sept. 19

1997 – Dave Blaney on Sept. 20

1996 – Jeff Swindell on Sept. 21

1995 – Andy Hillenburg on Sept. 16

1994 – Andy Hillenburg on Sept. 17

1993 – Stevie Smith on Sept. 18

1992 – Steve Kinser on March 13, Steve Kinser on Sept. 19

1991 – Dave Blaney on March 15, Brent Kaeding on March 16, Joe Gaerte on Sept. 14

1990 – Brent Kaeding on March 9, Bobby Davis, Jr., on March 11, Steve Kinser on Sept. 15

1989 – Bobby Davis, Jr. on March 11, Jac Haudenschild on March 11, Darrell Hanestad on Sept. 20

1988 – Jac Haudenschild on March 4, Jimmy Sills on March 5, Steve Kinser on Sept. 17

1987 – Dave Bradway, Jr. on March 6, Jac Haudenschild on March 7, Steve Kinser on Sept. 19

1986 – Steve Kinser on Sept. 21

1985 – Danny Smith on Sept. 21

1984 – Steve Kinser on Sept. 22

1983 – Steve Kinser on Sept. 24

1982 – Doug Wolfgang on Sept. 25

1981 – Sammy Swindell on Sept. 25, Sammy Swindell on Sept. 26

1980 – Steve Kinser on June 6, Steve Kinser on June 7, Johnny Anderson on Sept. 27

1979 – Steve Kinser on June 10

KINGS SPEEDWAY, Sept. 15 (Tom Tarlton Classic)

Track:

3/8 mile in Hanford, CA

Times (PT):

2 p.m. Pit Gates Open

5 p.m. Grandstand Gates Open

6:30 p.m. Hot Laps/Qualifying

-Racing to follow

Tickets:





Previous winners:

2022 – Logan Schuchart on Sept. 16

2021 – Carson Macedo on Sept. 18

2019 – David Gravel on March 29

2017 – Logan Schuchart on Mar 31

2015 – Shane Stewart on Apr 17

2014 – Cody Darrah on Apr 11

2013 – Donny Schatz on Apr 12

2003 – Tim Kaeding on Feb 21

2002 – Danny Lasoski on Feb 22

2001 – Andy Hillenburg on Feb 23, Stevie Smith on Aug 28

2000 – Johnny Herrera on Feb 25, Joey Saldana on Sep 8

1999 – Danny Lasoski on Feb 19, Steve Kinser on Sep 10

1998 – Steve Kinser on Sep 11

1997 – Sammy Swindell on Sep 12

1996 – Sammy Swindell on Sep 11

1995 – Danny Lasoski on Sep 6

1994 – Dave Blaney on Sep 7

1993 – Stevie Smith on Sep 1

1992 – Steve Kinser on Feb 29, Stevie Smith on Mar 4, Sammy Swindell on Sep 2

1991 – Dave Blaney on Sep 18

1990 – Steve Kinser on Feb 28, Steve Kinser on Sep 19

1989 – Joe Gaerte on Mar 8, Bobby Davis, Jr. on Sep 19

1988 – Doug Wolfgang on Feb 24, Steve Kinser on Sep 20

1987 – Bobby Davis, Jr. on Feb 25, Steve Kinser on Sep. 9

1986 – Brad Doty on Feb 26, Steve Kinser on Sep. 26, Steve Kinser on Sep. 27

1985 – Jeff Swindell on Sep. 25

PLACERVILLE SPEEDWAY, Sept. 16 (Federated Auto Parts 49er Gold Rush Classic)

Track:

1/4 mile in Placerville, CA

Track Record: 9.913 seconds by Tim Kaeding on March 27, 2004

Times (PT):

2 p.m. Pit Gates Open

5 p.m. Grandstand Gates Open

6:30 p.m. Hot Laps/Qualifying

-Racing to follow

Tickets:





Previous winners:

2019 – Shane Golobic on Sept. 11

2018 – Brad Sweet on Sept. 12

2017 – David Gravel on March 29

2016 – Jason Johnson on March 23

2015 – Donny Schatz on April 8

1992 – Jac Haudenschild on March 11

1987 – Sammy Swindell on Sept. 2

1986 – Sammy Swindell on Sept. 3

1985 – Jac Haudenschild on Sept. 4

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision.