Stambaugh Holds Off Hickle for GLSS Victory at I-96

By Bob Buffenbarger

LAKE ODESSA, Mi. (August 18, 2023) — Max Stambaugh won the Great Lakes Super Sprints feature Friday night at I-96 Speedway. Stambaugh, from Elida, Ohio, passed fellow Buckeye State driver Devon Dobie for the lead on lap 14 and held off a last lap surge by J.J. Hickle for the victory. The win was Stambaugh’s fourth of the 2023 season.

Devon Dobie and Kelsey Ivy started on the front row for the 25-lap feature event. Dobie led the opening lap with Ivy, J.J. Hickle, Stambaugh, and Ryan Ruhl in pursuit. Dobie quickly opened 0.606 second lead.

Hickle ended up getting loose in turn four an dropped back drops back two spots on lap five with Stambaugh and Ruhl driving by on lap four along with Jared Horstman getting by one lap later.

Stambaugh continued his march to the front passing Ivy for second on lap nine. One lap later the caution appeared for Creed Kemenah, erasing a 0.968 second advantage for Dobie.

Dobie pulled away from Stambaugh after the restart while Ruhl got by Ivy for the third spot on lap 11.

After a caution on lap 12 for Kevin Martins and Eli Lakin, Stambaugh to the lead on lap 14 around Dobie while Hickle moved up to fourth position around Ivy. Brad Lamberson followed through to take over fifth from Ivy after starting 9th.

Another caution appeared on lap 16 for Keith Sheffer Jr.. Hickle used that restart to pass Ruhl for third position, with Ruhl slowing one lap later to bring out the caution flag while running fourth

Stambaugh appeared to be in control until the closing stages of the feature. Dobie shaved half a second off Stambaugh’s lead. Hickle was able to slide by Dobie for second on the last lap and quickly closed in on Stambaugh. Coming to the checkered flag Stambaugh was able to hold off Hickle’s last lap run for the victory. Hickle, Lamberson, Dobie, and Dustin Daggett from 11th rounded out the top five.

Dobie was the fastest qualifier with a lap of 14.337 seconds. Ivy, Jac Nickles, and Hickle won heat race events.

The Great Lakes Super Sprints tour continues tomorrow night at Butler Motor Speedway in Quincy, Michigan.

Great Lakes Super Sprints

I-96 Speedway

Lake Odessa, Michigan

Friday, August 18, 2023

TI22 Performance Qualifying

1. 23-Devon Dobie, 13.933[7]

2. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 13.952[2]

3. 50YR-JJ Hickle, 13.986[9]

4. 17-Jared Horstman, 14.026[17]

5. 85-Dustin Daggett, 14.052[3]

6. 27-Brad Lamberson, 14.146[21]

7. 20I-Kelsey Ivy, 14.198[16]

8. 31-Jac Nickles, 14.200[6]

9. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 14.207[10]

10. 70-Eli Lakin, 14.233[1]

11. 14H-Ryan Ruhl, 14.296[20]

12. 01-Chase Ridenour, 14.370[11]

13. 14-Kyle Poortenga, 14.447[5]

14. 49T-Gregg Dalman, 14.464[14]

15. 11G-Luke Griffith, 14.473[4]

16. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr, 14.485[13]

17. 38-Max Frank, 14.576[8]

18. 10S-Jay Steinebach, 14.636[15]

19. 3A-Mike Astrauskas, 14.798[12]

20. X-Mike Keegan, 15.198[18]

21. 67-Kevin Martens, 15.731[19]

Engler Machine Tool Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[2]

2. 23-Devon Dobie[4]

3. 17-Jared Horstman[3]

4. 70-Eli Lakin[1]

5. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr[6]

6. 14-Kyle Poortenga[5]

7. 3A-Mike Astrauskas[7]

Coffey Sons Plumbing Heating Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 31-Jac Nickles[2]

2. 71H-Max Stambaugh[4]

3. 14H-Ryan Ruhl[1]

4. 85-Dustin Daggett[3]

5. 49T-Gregg Dalman[5]

6. 38-Max Frank[6]

DNS: X-Mike Keegan

HomePro Roofing Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 50YR-JJ Hickle[4]

2. 01-Chase Ridenour[1]

3. 27-Brad Lamberson[3]

4. 15K-Creed Kemenah[2]

5. 11G-Luke Griffith[5]

6. 10S-Jay Steinebach[6]

7. 67-Kevin Martens[7]

Engine Pro A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 71H-Max Stambaugh[3]

2. 50YR-JJ Hickle[6]

3. 27-Brad Lamberson[9]

4. 23-Devon Dobie[1]

5. 85-Dustin Daggett[11]

6. 01-Chase Ridenour[5]

7. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[2]

8. 11G-Luke Griffith[15]

9. 31-Jac Nickles[4]

10. 49T-Gregg Dalman[14]

11. 14-Kyle Poortenga[16]

12. 70-Eli Lakin[10]

13. 10S-Jay Steinebach[18]

14. 38-Max Frank[17]

15. 14H-Ryan Ruhl[8]

16. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr[13]

17. X-Mike Keegan[20]

18. 17-Jared Horstman[7]

19. 67-Kevin Martens[21]

20. 15K-Creed Kemenah[12]

21. 3A-Mike Astrauskas[19]