Photo Gallery: GLSS at Butler Motor Speedway

Great Lakes Super Sprints, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery
J.J. Hickle (#50YR) racing with Jac Nickles (#31) Saturday at Butler Motor Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo)
J.J. Hickle (#50YR) racing with Jac Nickles (#31) Saturday at Butler Motor Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo)