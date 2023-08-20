Rahmer Wins at Lincoln

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (August 19, 2023) — Freddie Rahmer won the winged 410 sprint car feature Saturday at Lincoln Speedway. The victory was Rahmer’s 15th victory of the 2023 season. Dylan Norris, J.J. Loss, Cory Haas, and Tory Wagaman rounded out the top five.
Doug Hammaker won the winged 358 sprint car feature.
Lincoln Speedway
Abbottstown, Pennsylvania
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 8r-Freddie Rahmer
2. 44-Dylan Norris
3. 67l-J.J. Loss
4. 38-Cory Haas
5. 27-Troy Wagaman
6. 5f-Glenndon Forsythe
7. 5e-Aaron Bollinger
8. 7h-Trey Hivner
9. 69-Tim Glatfelter
10. 16-Matt Campbell
11. 27s-Alan Krimes
12. 99m-Kyle Moody
13. 88-Brandon Rahmer
14. 1x-Chad Trout
15. 23-Michael Millard
16. 33-Riley Emig
17. 35t-Tyler Esh
18. 23a-Chris Arnold
19. 17-Cole Young
20. 66-Ryan Newton
21. 8-Billy Dietrich
22. 55m-Domenic Melair
23. 75-Tyler Ross
24. 90-Jordan Givler
Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 66-Doug Hammaker
2. 17-Niki Young
3. 38-Brett Strickler
4. 41-Logan Rumsey
5. 21t-Scott Fisher
6. 7w-Jayden Wolf
7. 70d-Frankie Herr
8. 89-Ashley Cappetta
9. 00k-Kyle Spence
10. 95-Kody Hartlaub
11. 35-Steve Owings
12. 66a-Cody Fletcher
13. 19r-Tylar Rutherford
14. 23f-Justin Foster
15. 13-Bo Gordon
16. 2-Jude Siegel
17. 6k-Cole Knopp
18. 19d-Wyatt Hinkle
19. 38s-Jordan Strickler
20. 99-Joe Trone Jr
21. 15s-Cole Small
22. 84m-Chad Criswell
23. 16t-Joe Timmins
24. 23b-Preston Lattomus
25. 25-Travis Leh