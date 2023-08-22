Jack Gunn Memorial For 410 Sprints Is Friday At Williams Grove

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Presented by York Building Products, the 41st annual Jack Gunn Memorial for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars is on tap at Williams Grove Speedway this Friday night, August 25 at 7:30 pm.

The 410 sprints will be vying for $6,000 to win in the 30-lap Gunn Memorial, run annually to honor the late Hall of Fame promoter.

The prestigious event will be part of the 2023 Hoosier Diamond Series at the oval.

Time trials will set the heat starting grids.

The August 25 program will also include the return of super sportsman racing to Williams Grove Speedway.

Twin 20s for the sportsman will be contested, one offering the wingless sportsman and the other offering winged action.

Both races will be invitational only.

The winged sportsman will compete in heats and a feature while the wingless cars go in a main event only.

Danny Dietrich, who just scored his first oval win of the season on Friday night, is the defending champion of the Jack Gunn Memorial.

With locations throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware, York Building Products manufactures concrete masonry products, lintels, retaining walls, and pavers, maintains quarry and asphalt operations, and produces WORKRITE® cements for masonry.

Found at www.yorkbuilding.com on the web, York Building Products has turned out products of the highest quality for over 75 years.

Adult general admission for August 25 is $25 with students ages 13-20 admitted for $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always free at Williams Grove Speedway.

September 1 will find the speedway hosting the Jim and Sandy Kline Tribute Race for 410 sprints, paying $6,000 to win as part of the Hoosier Diamond Series.

The Grantville couple owned sprint cars in the area and at Williams Grove for a decade, first for their son Dean before going on to host racing greats like Jason Johnson, Fred Rahmer, Greg Hodnett and others.

Special pre-race activities to honor the Klines will take place in the infield from 5:45 to 6:45 pm.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.