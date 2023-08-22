Matt Billings Finally Gets Action Sprint Tour Win

By Tim Baltz

BROCKVILLE, Ont. (August 19, 2023) – Splash Well Drilling out of Prescott joined the party this past Saturday night at the Brockville Ontario Speedway. A full card of racing provided plenty of action and some big wins for drivers in need of a good run. The night also saw a local favorite claim a career first.

The Action Sprint Tour National Series was ready for 25 laps of racing and Adam Turner wasted no time grabbing the lead over Ryan Poole, Josh Verne Jr., Matt Billings and Johnny Miller. After winning a Crate Late Model feature on August 2nd, Turner was looking to win in a record fifth different division at Brockville, but had to survive plenty of early race yellows. Once the laps clicked off Turner remained in control but Matt Billings, who had been winless in 20 previous series races, was on the move taking 2nd from Ryan Poole on lap 8 and began to close in on Turner. On lap 17 Mike Bowman, who had come into the night off of two West Series wins and two 360 sprint car wins this week at Ohsweken, slowed to a stop in turn 4.

On the restart Turner remained in control and looked like he was on his way to breaking a record and winning his first tour race. However, Matt Billings had a faster car in the closing laps, as he reeled in Turner with Josh Verne Jr. running close by in third. On lap 21 Billings made the move for the lead off the top of turn 4, to grab the lead away. After 4 runner up finishes including two this year, Matt Billings would finally claim his first career Action Sprint Tour Series win. Turner ran strong but settled for second, with Josh Verne Jr, Johnny Miller and Ryan Poole finishing 5th. Lee Ladouceur was solid on this night finishing 6th, good enough to claim the 2023 Trailer Pros Canada Crate Sprint Car Brockville track championship.

Please visit www.actionsprinttour.com for race results, points standings, and more information about the 2023 Action Sprint Tour season.

Action Sprint Tour Pinty’s National Series

Statistical Report – Saturday, August 19, 2023

Brockville Ontario Speedway – Brockville, Ontario, Canada

A-Main [Started] 25 laps

1. R52-Matt Billings[4]; 2. 9-Adam Turner[1]; 3. 1V-Josh Verne Jr[3]; 4. 20-Johnny Miller[6]; 5. 00-Ryan Poole[2]; 6. 51L-Lee Ladouceur[7]; 7. 87-Andrew Hennessy[5]; 8. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[10]; 9. 55-Jeffrey Weare[9]; 10. 19-Mathieu Bardier[16]; 11. 85C-Cam MacKinnon[18]; 12. M52-Marc Surprenant[13]; 13. 17-Chris Herbison[12]; 14. 4K-Jamie Kay[15]; 15. (DNF) 13-Evan Reynolds[11]; 16. (DNF) 71-Mike Bowman[8]; 17. (DNF) 93-Guy Gosselin[17]; 18. (DNS) 31-Dale Curran; 19. (DNS) 115-Dan Deyo

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps

1. 51L-Lee Ladouceur[2]; 2. 20-Johnny Miller[7]; 3. 9-Adam Turner[5]; 4. 13-Evan Reynolds[1]; 5. 17-Chris Herbison[4]; 6. 31-Dale Curran[6]; 7. 19-Mathieu Bardier[3]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps

1. 00-Ryan Poole[5]; 2. 87-Andrew Hennessy[3]; 3. 115-Dan Deyo[2]; 4. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[4]; 5. (DNS) 85C-Cam MacKinnon; 6. (DQ) 93-Guy Gosselin[1]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps

1. R52-Matt Billings[2]; 2. 1V-Josh Verne Jr[1]; 3. 71-Mike Bowman[6]; 4. 55-Jeffrey Weare[4]; 5. M52-Marc Surprenant[3]; 6. 4K-Jamie Kay[5]

2023 ACTION SPRINT TOUR

PINTY’S NATIONAL SERIES

1. Saturday, July 22 – Brockville Ontario Speedway – Winner: Mathieu Bardier

2. Saturday, August 19 – Brockville Ontario Speedway – Winner: Matt Billings

3. Saturday, September 2 – Brighton Speedway

4. Sunday, September 3 – Brighton Speedway

5. Friday, September 15 – Ohsweken Speedway

6. Saturday, September 16 – Ohsweken Speedway

7. Friday, September 29 – Humberstone Speedway

8. Saturday, September 30 – Humberstone Speedway

2023 ACTION SPRINT TOUR

SURPRENANT TRUCK SHOP EAST SERIES

1. Saturday, May 13 – Brockville Ontario Speedway – Winner: Mathieu Bardier

2. Saturday, June 3 – Brockville Ontario Speedway – Winner: Lee Ladouceur

3. Saturday, June 17 – Brockville Ontario Speedway – Winner: Lee Ladouceur

4. Saturday, July 15 – Brockville Ontario Speedway – Winner: Lee Ladouceur

5. Friday, July 21 – Cam-Am Speedway – RAINED OUT

6. Sunday, July 23 – Cornwall Motor Speedway – Winner: Lee Ladouceur

7. Sunday, August 20 – Cornwall Motor Speedway

8. Friday, September 8 – Can-Am Speedway

2023 ACTION SPRINT TOUR

OAKWOOD TRANSPORT WEST SERIES

1. Friday, June 9 – Ohsweken Speedway – Winner: Mack DeMan

2. Saturday, June 10 – Merrittville Speedway – Winner: Mike Bowman

3. Sunday, July 2 – Humberstone Speedway – RAINED OUT

4. Friday, July 7 – Ohsweken Speedway – Winner: Mike Bowman

5. Saturday, July 8 – Merrittville Speedway – Winner: Mike Bowman

6. Monday, August 14 – Ohsweken Speedway – Winner: Mike Bowman

7. Wednesday, August 16 – Ohsweken Speedway – Winner: Mike Bowman

8. Friday, August 25 – Ohsweken Speedway

9. Saturday, August 26 – Merrittville Speedway

ACTION SPRINT TOUR MEDIA

Website: www.actionsprinttour.com

Facebook: ActionSprintTour

Twitter: @ActionSprints

Instagram: @actionsprinttour

YouTube: GForceTV