Championship point season wraps up this Saturday at Placerville Speedway

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…What started in March will officially wrap up this Saturday when the Placerville Speedway hosts its final Hoosier Tires championship point race of the season.

Track titlists will be crowned with the Thompson’s Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, the Anrak Ltd. Late Models and the Red Hawk Casino Pure Stocks. Completing the card on “Legends Night” will be the always exciting Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association.

Following this Saturday’s event Placerville Speedway will then get set for a bevy of special shows, including the Nor*Cal Posse Shootout on Labor Day weekend, the World of Outlaws on September 16th, Monster Trucks on September 22nd and 23rd and the Hangtown 100 in November.

Thanks to Thompson’s Family of Dealerships, Absolute Auto Glass, Motherlode Rock N Ready Mix and A.C. Towing and Transport, the winner of the Winged 360 Sprint Car main event will walk away with a solid $4,850 this Saturday night. Our friends from the Door & Window Shop in Shingle Springs have added an extra $350 to the runner up position.

Hot Stuff Racing has also added an extra $500 to the Pure Stock winner in memory of Gaye Carmichael.

ADCO Driveline & Custom Exhaust, along with Sierra Foothills Wine Services has boosted the fast time award to $850. ADCO Driveline is also handing out $85 to each Sprint Car heat race winner during the night.

The evening of racing will be our way of remembering CJ Humphreys, who we lost back in February. A memorial lap and more will be conducted during opening ceremonies on Saturday August 26th. The long-time Rescue, CA resident ranks fifth in all-time Winged 360 Sprint Car victories at Placerville Speedway, having netted 25 career triumphs.

For the first time ever, Legends Night will also mark the grand finale of Western Sprint Tour Speedweek South.

Several names from the days gone by will be in attendance with numerous vintage cars on display. The restored machines will also take some laps on the red clay for old times’ sake. Names such as Brian Crockett, Doug Gandy, Walt Carmichael, Richard Forsberg, Joe and Joey Magaruh, Steve Scott, Roger Kolb, George Turnboo and more will be part of the festivities.

If you’re coming to Legends Night or the Nor*Cal Posse Shootout, and looking for a place to stay, make sure to check out our lodging page. Some of the options include the new Red Hawk Casino and Resort luxury hotel, along with the Sierra Sunset Home. Take a look at all the options at https://www.placervillespeedway.com/lodging

Tickets and Details:

Grandstand seating is general admission at Legends Night on Saturday August 26th, except for the reserved seats marked for season ticket holders. Adult tickets cost $20, while seniors 62+, military and juniors 12-17 will be $18. Kids 6-11 cost $10 and those five and under are free.

Purchase tickets online at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/ppr-2023 or at the gate on race day. Pit passes can be purchased at the pit gate or on Pit Pay to take advantage of the expanded seating area on the hill. 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐥 𝐃𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐨 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐲 𝐅𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞!

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 3pm. Happy Hour is offered when the gates open until 6pm in the grandstands featuring live music along with discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer booth. The pit meeting will be held at 4:45pm with cars on track at 5:15. Hot laps, ADCO Driveline qualifying and racing will follow.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

Join over 16,800 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2023 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on Twitter by following us https://twitter.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Please follow us @PvilleSpeedway.