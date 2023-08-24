America’s Series ready for two-day Michigan invasion August 25-26

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (August 23, 2023) – The month of August will roll right along for the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1, and with their final New York visit of the season already in the books, “America’s Series” will now turn their attention toward the Wolverine State, set for a two-day invasion this Friday and Saturday, August 25-26. The two-race showcase, not returning to Michigan for the rest of the season, will feature two high-paying programs, all of which kicking off with a trip to Tri-City Motor Speedway in Auburn, Michigan, on Friday, August 25. The weekend lidlifter will award a $7,000 top prize.

Once action in Auburn is complete, Series competitors will venture due south to Quincy and invade Butler Speedway on Saturday, August 26. The $8,500-to-win Mace Thomas Classic will be the main attraction, welcoming the All Stars back to Butler for the first time since 2016. National Sprint Car Hall of Famer, Dale Blaney, was the last to conquer the Butler oval with 25 total entries making the call.

As hinted, the All Star Circuit of Champions will head to Michigan fresh off of a New York and Pennsylvania tripleheader on Friday through Sunday, August 18-20, visiting Outlaw Speedway in Dundee, New York, Utica-Rome Speedway in Vernon, New York, and Selinsgrove Speedway in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania. “Sunshine” Tyler Courtney, Danny Varin, and Zeb Wise all earned victories on the weekend, respectively, with Courtney winning his first night back after a month-long vacancy; he was out due to injury.

Zeb Wise, a five-time All Star winner in 2023 aboard the Rudeen Racing No. 26, is the current driver championship point leader, maintaining a 130-point advantage over Lane Racing’s Chris Windom. With that said, Rudeen Racing is also in charge of the current All Star owner championship standings, holding down a ten-point gap over two-time champ, Clauson Marshall Racing.

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. Find subscription here: https://flosports.link/3XJOg5Z

2023 All Star Circuit of Champions OWNER Standings (As of 8/20):

Rudeen Racing – 4274

Clauson Marshall Racing – 4264

Vermeer Motorsports – 4138

Lane Racing – 4034

Bryan Grove Racing – 3928

Seeling Motorsports – 3706

Bill McCandless Ford – 3666

D3 Motorsports Group – 3360

Premier Motorsports – 2224

2023 All Star Circuit of Champions DRIVER Standings (As of 8/20):

Zeb Wise – 4164

Chris Windom – 4034

Tim Shaffer – 3542

Tyler Courtney – 3461

Sye Lynch – 3362

Conner Morrell – 3360

J.J. Hickle – 3356

Parker Price-Miller – 2328

Scotty Thiel – 2114

Anthony Macri – 2066

About Tezos:

Tezos is smart money, redefining what it means to hold and exchange value in a digitally connected world. A self-upgradable and energy-efficient Proof of Stake blockchain with a proven track record, Tezos seamlessly adopts tomorrow’s innovations without network disruptions today. For more information, please visit www.tezos.com.

About Mobil 1:

The world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, Mobil 1™ features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional motor oils. This technology allows Mobil 1 to meet or exceed the toughest standards of car builders and to provide exceptional protection against engine wear, under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions. Mobil 1 flows quickly in extreme temperatures to protect critical engine parts and is designed to maximize engine performance and help extend engine life. For more information, visit mobiloil.com, on Twitter @Mobil1 and, on Facebook, www.facebook.com/mobil1. Mobil, Mobil 1 and Mobil 1 Racing are registered trademarks of Exxon Mobil Corporation or one of its subsidiaries.

About FloSports:

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across 25+ vertical sport categories in the US and abroad. FloSports’ vision is to give underserved sports the love they deserve. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content including news, expert commentary, films, documentaries and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming. Finally, your sport has a home. For more information, please visit: flosports.tv.

About the All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015.