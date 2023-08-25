T.J.’s Takeaways from the All Star Circuit of Champions Event at Tri-City

The Rudeen Racing team was machine like packing up to get down the road to find a car wash while pointing their hauler two hours south towards Butler Motor Speedway. Nobody looked tired, everything went back into toolboxes and the hauler with amazing and efficient precision.

Wise started the night off with that same level of precision, cutting some amazing laps during practice to serve notice he would be the one to beat. Wise drove like he had turned laps at Tri-City his entire life ripping around the top and making it look easy.

With the team hitting on all cylinders and Wise driving as confidently as I’ve seen him in his career, and I believe we are starting to a possible superstar blossoming with the series.

Wise leads the driver points and more importantly opened some space for his team in the owner point standings with Tyler Courtney dropping back to 10th with power steering issues.

If Wise can drive half as confidently as he did Friday at Tri-City, the sprint car world is being served notice not only for 2023, but what we can expect in 2024.