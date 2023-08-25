Wise Wicked Fast at Tri-City in Route to Victory

AUBRN, Mi. (August 25, 2023) — Zeb Wise took to Tri-City Motor Speedway like a duck to water in route to winning the feature event Friday night with the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1. Wise was one position away in a heat race from having a perfect night after being the fastest qualifier and winning the dash. The win was Wise’s seventh of the 2023 season with the Rudeen Racing team.

Wise took the lead from the onset of the 30-lap main event, pulling away during multiple restarts. During the second half of the feature Kerry Madsen was able to close in while going through slower traffic, but Wise as up for the challenge. Madsen finished second with Kraig Kinser moving up from 11th starting spot to round out the podium. 7th starting Chris Windom and 13th starting Bill Balog rounded out the top five.

Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

Tri-City Motor Speedway

Auburn, Michigan

Friday, August 25, 2023

Hercules Tire Qualifying

1. 26-Zeb Wise, 10.332[8]

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 10.410[12]

3. 23-Cale Thomas, 10.477[17]

4. 42-Sye Lynch, 10.479[23]

5. 45-Kyle Reinhardt, 10.523[24]

6. 28M-Conner Morrell, 10.526[6]

7. 24D-Danny Sams III, 10.592[7]

8. 55-Kerry Madsen, 10.603[15]

9. 7N-Darin Naida, 10.624[26]

10. 70-Kraig Kinser, 10.639[2]

11. 85-Dustin Daggett, 10.641[1]

12. 4-Chris Windom, 10.659[11]

13. 32-Bryce Lucius, 10.659[13]

14. 17B-Bill Balog, 10.659[19]

15. 16C-Tylar Rankin, 10.665[21]

16. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 10.666[14]

17. 77-Geoff Dodge, 10.680[4]

18. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 10.720[30]

19. W20-Greg Wilson, 10.730[25]

20. 50YR-JJ Hickle, 10.743[18]

21. 97-Zeth Sabo, 10.770[5]

22. 73-Scotty Thiel, 10.770[9]

23. 5E-Bobby Elliott, 10.785[28]

24. 22M-Dan McCarron, 10.789[16]

25. 5-Byron Reed, 10.818[29]

26. 3V-Chris Verda, 10.850[20]

27. 12-Corbin Gurley, 10.887[3]

28. 29-Adam Kekich, 10.915[27]

29. 41-Thomas Schinderle, 11.044[10]

30. 4T-Josh Turner, 11.264[22]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 24D-Danny Sams III[2]

2. 26-Zeb Wise[4]

3. 42-Sye Lynch[1]

4. 70-Kraig Kinser[3]

5. 17B-Bill Balog[5]

6. W20-Greg Wilson[7]

7. 71H-Max Stambaugh[6]

8. 5-Byron Reed[9]

9. 97-Zeth Sabo[8]

10. 29-Adam Kekich[10]

CSI Shocks Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[4]

2. 55-Kerry Madsen[2]

3. 45-Kyle Reinhardt[1]

4. 32-Bryce Lucius[5]

5. 50YR-JJ Hickle[7]

6. 77-Geoff Dodge[6]

7. 85-Dustin Daggett[3]

8. 41-Thomas Schinderle[10]

9. 3V-Chris Verda[9]

10. 5E-Bobby Elliott[8]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 28M-Conner Morrell[1]

2. 4-Chris Windom[3]

3. 7N-Darin Naida[2]

4. 23-Cale Thomas[4]

5. 16C-Tylar Rankin[5]

6. 22M-Dan McCarron[8]

7. 73-Scotty Thiel[7]

8. 12-Corbin Gurley[9]

9. 15K-Creed Kemenah[6]

10. 4T-Josh Turner[10]

Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts Dash (6 Laps)

1. 26-Zeb Wise[1]

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]

3. 23-Cale Thomas[3]

4. 28M-Conner Morrell[5]

5. 24D-Danny Sams III[4]

Classic Ink USA B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 85-Dustin Daggett[1]

2. 73-Scotty Thiel[3]

3. 5-Byron Reed[4]

4. 71H-Max Stambaugh[2]

5. 97-Zeth Sabo[8]

6. 12-Corbin Gurley[5]

7. 29-Adam Kekich[11]

8. 15K-Creed Kemenah[7]

9. 41-Thomas Schinderle[6]

10. 4T-Josh Turner[12]

11. 3V-Chris Verda[9]

DNS: 5E-Bobby Elliott

Tezos A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 26-Zeb Wise[1]

2. 55-Kerry Madsen[6]

3. 70-Kraig Kinser[11]

4. 4-Chris Windom[7]

5. 17B-Bill Balog[13]

6. W20-Greg Wilson[17]

7. 28M-Conner Morrell[4]

8. 32-Bryce Lucius[12]

9. 42-Sye Lynch[8]

10. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]

11. 7N-Darin Naida[10]

12. 73-Scotty Thiel[20]

13. 22M-Dan McCarron[18]

14. 23-Cale Thomas[3]

15. 97-Zeth Sabo[23]

16. 50YR-JJ Hickle[15]

17. 45-Kyle Reinhardt[9]

18. 24D-Danny Sams III[5]

19. 85-Dustin Daggett[19]

20. 16C-Tylar Rankin[14]

21. 5-Byron Reed[21]

22. 12-Corbin Gurley[24]

23. 29-Adam Kekich[25]

24. 71H-Max Stambaugh[22]

25. 77-Geoff Dodge[16]