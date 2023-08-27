Jeff Cook Wires ESS Field at Autodrome Granby

By Curtis Berleue

(Granby, QC) | In what will be his final trip to the Autodrome Granby, it was Jeff Cook who led flag to flag Friday night en-route to a $3,000 victory. With weather playing a major role in the day’s activities, the nights format was altered to include just untimed hot laps and the 25 lap A-Main for the Empire Super Sprints. The top 6 in current points redrew for the top 6 starting positions, and the remainder of the field was set according to points.

After the draw was completed, Pinnacle Pole Award winner Jeff Cook lined up alongside current point leader Jordan Poirier for the 25-lap main event. Jumping out to an early lead was Cook over Poirier and Barney.

By lap 5, 8th-starting Paulie Colagiovanni had worked his way into the top 5 and charged to the inside of Barney for the third spot on lap 7. As Cook reached lap traffic on lap 12, both Poirier and Colagiovanni had begun to close the gap between them.

The first caution of the event would come out just one lap later as 5th-running Shawn Donath slowed on the front stretch. On the ensuing restart, Cook again jumped out to the lead and began to rebuild the gap between himself and Poirier.

Misfortune would then strike the #10c of Colagiovanni on lap 20, as his engine expired at the same time as the caution was waving for a spinning Keith Granholm.

Poirier was able to make one final charge to the outside of Cook on the restart, but was ultimately unsuccessful, as Cook completed his wire-to-wire performance and crossed under the checkered flag with nearly a two-second lead.

“That last caution we had there, the car got to 280 (degrees),” said Cook. “We just kept pushing through, it was either going to go or blow.”

“This is my last race here; I can’t believe the crowd. This place has always been awesome, it’s treated me well and this is a hell of a way to end it.”

Jordan Poirier started in second and ran there through the entirety of the race. Rounding out the Ashley Lynn Winery podium was Danny Varin, who came from his 7th starting spot to finish third.

