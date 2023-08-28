Williams Grove Hosts Jim & Sandy Kline 410 Sprint Tribute Friday With 358 Sprints

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway will honor former champion sprint car owners Jim and Sandy Kline of Grantville coming up this Friday night, September 1 when it presents the Jim and Sandy Kline Tribute Race for Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars, paying $6,000 to win.

Also on the holiday racing card will be the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprint cars.

The 25-lap Kline Tribute Race will be part of the 2023 Hoosier Diamond Series at Williams Grove.

Time trials will be used to set the 410 sprint heat starting grids with the overall fast qualifier earning the $300 Fast Tees Fast Time Award, in honor of late track champion Jimmy Nace.

The Klines owned their famed No. 22 sprint car for a decade, campaigning regularly at Williams Grove and in the region from 2001 through the 2010 season.

Along the way, celebrated drivers such as Darren Eash, Kenny Jacobs, Jason Johnson, Fred Rahmer and Greg Hodnett graced their seat, recording countless wins and titles.

They started their career as owners for their son Dean in 2001.

Helping to celebrate their career with a pre-race meet and greet and live broadcast in the infield from 5:45 – 6:45 pm will be drivers Dean Kline and Darren Eash along with mechanics Moon Byers, Dave Yingst and Matt Cramer.

Both Johnson and Hodnett will be represented at the event while Hodnett’s National Open Championship sprint car from the 2009 event will be on display for the evening.

Fireworks will also be a part of the special night of Williams Grove racing.

Adult general admission for September 1 is $20 with students ages 13-20 admitted for $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always free at Williams Grove Speedway.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.