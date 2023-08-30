CANADIAN LITT LATEST OPEN WHEEL SHOWDOWN SPRINT CAR ENTRANT

August 29, 2023 – London, Ontario, Canada driver Ryan Litt is the latest sprint car driver to enter the December 1-2, 2023, ‘Davey Hamilton Jr’s Open Wheel Showdown’ at the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. With Litt’s official entry, the event currently has 46 confirmed sprint car entries.

Litt’s entry was a surprise to say the least. The former Auto Value Super Sprints and Must See Racing feature winner joins a handful of drivers who have competed with Must See Racing already this year that includes Bobby Santos III, Shane Butler, Tyler Roahrig, and Hamilton Jr. himself. Litt’s participation in the event will be a huge undertaking considering it will be a nearly 4,500-mile round trip.

In late July Hamilton Jr. announced he would be promoting a $50,000 to win winged sprint car event and $10,000 to win national midget event with a combined $200,000 total purse. This will be the richest pavement sprint car event in the history of the sport.

Litt has never competed on the west coast, and he eagerly awaits the chance to compete against other fellow Canadians, and in particular, Aaron Willison who is already entered.

“It’s gonna be a big event. It’s obviously the richest pavement sprint car race of all-time, and we wanna be a part of it” explained Litt. “It’s also pretty cool to travel to Las Vegas in the middle of the Winter for us Canadians”.

“I’ve noticed the last couple of years pavement sprint car racing is on the incline. There seems to be a lot more interest in it, with bigger names running. This is great. The dirt guys all these big paying shows, it’s something we’ve needed for a while, so we’re super excited about it”.

“It’s kind of funny. Around here (Midwest) I’m the only Canadian running pavement sprints. You kind of forget there are Canadians running out there. I’m friends with Aaron Willison on Facebook. I’ve talked with him a few times on Facebook and know he’s a bad ass dude and super-fast. I’m looking forward to meeting him and racing with him.”

Hamilton Jr. confirmed the list of entrants is already at 46 and we are three months away from the inaugural event. Hamilton also announced that he will cap the sprint car participation at 75 cars. If teams plan to attend, they are being encouraged to enter ASAP.

For event information and entry details please visit http://www.openwheelshowdown.com