Labor Day Doubleheader at Brewerton and Fulton Up Next for Empire Super Sprints

By Curtis Berleue

(Brewerton, NY) | As the 40th Anniversary tour of the Empire Super Sprints enters the final two months of competition, another doubleheader weekend is on tap with a Friday and Saturday show at the Brewerton and Fulton Speedways respectively this weekend.

For the third and final time in 2023, the tour will first hit Brewerton Speedway this Friday night, September 1 for another $2,000 to win main event. In two previous stops this season, Danny Varin (May) and Paulie Colagiovanni (June) were each victorious. Both drivers are sure to be a factor once again, with Varin riding some positive momentum after two podium finishes last week north of the border in Quebec.

On Saturday, the stars and cars of the Empire Super Sprints move just down the road to the Fulton Speedway for their third visit of the season. Way back in the April season opener, it was Jason Barney who found victory lane. In May, Sammy Reakes IV was victorious, and Mother Nature took the ‘W’ for what was supposed to be the CNY Speedweek finale on July 1.

With just a handful of points paying events left on the schedule, defending points champion Jordan Poirier still holds the current points lead with 1842 points over Shawn Donath, who has 1762 points. Jason Barney, Dylan Swiernik and Matt Tanner round out the top 5 in the points standings.

This weekends Cobra Coaches Dash Series dash’s will be presented by Dylan Terry Photography (Brewerton) and Northern Welding & Fabrication (Fulton). A full listing of gate times, admission prices and nightly schedules for each event this coming weekend can be found on each tracks social media pages and website, along with the Empire Super Sprints social media pages.

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, PJC Spray Foam, Hoosier Racing Tire, Cobra Coaches, E&V Energy, Fondations 4 Saisons, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Lacaillade Masonry, Inc., FX Caprara, ASI Racewear, Lanes Yamaha, Ashley Lynn Winery, Bicknell Racing Products, DirtTrackDigest.com and LC Design.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Friday, September 1 – Brewerton Speedway – Brewerton, NY ($2,000 to Win)

Saturday, September 2 – Fulton Speedway – Fulton, NY ($2,000 to Win)

Friday, September 8 – Utica Rome Speedway – Vernon, NY ($2,000 to Win Make-Up Feature from 8/4)