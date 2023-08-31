Nor*Cal Posse Shootout brings two nights of Sprint Car racing to Placerville Speedway

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Placerville Speedway welcomes Winged 360 Sprint Cars and Wingless Sprints for the final time in 2023 this Saturday and Sunday, with the much-anticipated sixth running of the Nor*Cal Posse Shootout invading the red clay.

The Labor Day weekend event is the only two-night Winged 360 Sprint Car show of the season at Placerville Speedway and has provided no shortage of thrills over the last handful of years. Sharing the stage each night with the Winged 360s will be the High Sierra West Coast Wingless Shootout for Spec Sprints.

Presenting sponsors for the Winged 360 Sprint Car portion of the weekend include CR Livestock in Lincoln, along with JI Apparel Co. The overall event will be two individual and complete shows, with no lock-ins.

𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐧𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝐧𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐮𝐭 $𝟑,𝟎𝟎𝟎-𝐭𝐨-𝐰𝐢𝐧/ $𝟒𝟎𝟎-𝐭𝐨-𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝟐𝟒-𝐜𝐚𝐫 𝐟𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟑𝐫𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐨𝐮𝐭 $𝟓,𝟎𝟎𝟎-𝐭𝐨-𝐰𝐢𝐧/ $𝟓𝟎𝟎-𝐭𝐨-𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝟐𝟒-𝐜𝐚𝐫 𝐟𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞.

If the winner of the second night also competed on night one, they’ll walk away with a $1,000 bonus. If the same team wins both nights, they’ll earn an additional $1,000 bonus, making for a possible two-night payout of $10,000.

The Nor*Cal Posse Shootout is entering its sixth edition at the high-banked quarter mile this season. Previous winners include Cory Eliason, Sean Becker, Rico Abreu, Shane Golobic and most recently Lincoln’s Tanner Carrick. Special trophies are being produced and the winner on Sunday will also go home with a commemorative belt buckle that has become a staple at the event.

𝐀 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐝 𝐩𝐚𝐲𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐒𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐚 𝐖𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐧𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭, 𝐩𝐚𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 $𝟐,𝟎𝟎𝟎-𝐭𝐨-𝐰𝐢𝐧/ $𝟐𝟎𝟎-𝐭𝐨-𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝟐𝟎-𝐜𝐚𝐫 𝐟𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜 𝐒𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬 on opening night.

The final night will then see the 20-car Wingless Sprint Car feature pay $5,000-to-win/ $300-to-start. If the winner of the second night competed on night one, they’ll also walk away with a $1,000 bonus.

Just like the Winged Sprint Car portion, if the same team wins both nights, they’ll earn an additional $1,000 bonus, making for a possible two-night payout of $9,000.

Special thanks to the following companies for their gracious support of the High Sierra West Coast Wingless Shootout: High Sierra Industries, Motherlode Rock N Ready Mix, C&H Motor Parts, Popas Pools, North Star Electric, G&O Towing, Adrian Blanco Jewelry, G&O Body Shop, Anrak Corp., Guts Racing, C&H Veteran Ent. and Rack It.

It’s sure to be a perfect lead-in for the following week’s Gold Cup Race of Champions at Silver Dollar Speedway, as fans venture over to Chico on the Monday after the Posse Shootout. With the Sprint Car Challenge Tour vying for $6,900-to-win the following Wednesday at Gold Cup, it gives Winged 360 Sprint Car teams the chance to take home some stellar money over the course of a few days.

Opening night on Saturday is presented by Adrian Blanco Jewelry and Scott Creason Enterprises, while Sunday’s finale is presented by Pville Speedway’s Official Realtor, Taylor Hirst and Hirst Home Team

Tickets and Details:

Grandstand seating is Reserved for both nights of the Nor*Cal Posse Shootout on Saturday and Sunday September 2nd and 3rd.

Purchase tickets online at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/ppr-2023 or at the gate on race day. Pit passes can be purchased at the pit gate or on Pit Pay to take advantage of the expanded seating area on the hill.

Camping is welcomed on the El Dorado County Fairgrounds and can be acquired by contacting 530-621-5860. Hotel info can be found at https://www.placervillespeedway.com/lodging

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 3pm. Happy Hour is offered when the gates open until 6pm in the grandstands featuring live music along with discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer booth. The pit meeting will be held at 4:45pm with cars on track at 5:15. Hot laps, ADCO Driveline qualifying and racing will follow.

For those who can’t make it to the track, CaliDirt.TV will provide live flag-to-flag coverage of every Placerville Speedway point race this season. The live streaming service also includes each event with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour in 2023. Fans can purchase through a monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

