Stockon Wins MSCS Feature at Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, IN (September 1, 2023) — Chase Stockon won the Midwest Sprint Car Series feature Friday night at Bloomington Speedway. Stockon, from Fort Branch, Indiana, drove from the outside of the front row for his first win of the 2023 season. Robert Ballou charged from eighth starting position to finish second. Geoff Ensign, Daison Pursley, and Chance Crum rounded out the top five.
Midwest Sprint Car Series
Bloomington Speedway
Bloomington, Indiana
Friday, September 1, 2023
Qualifying
1. 5P-Daison Pursley, 12.351[2]
2. 26T-Matt Thompson, 12.486[5]
3. 17-Geoff Ensign, 12.502[1]
4. 67L-Josh Lane, 12.982[6]
5. 61M-Brady Short, 13.147[4]
6. 04-Jordan Kinser, 13.262[3]
7. 11-Brent Beauchamp, 13.372[7]
Qualifying 2
1. 26-Chance Crum, 11.834[1]
2. 5S-Chase Stockon, 11.891[3]
3. 10-Aric Gentry, 11.985[7]
4. 00-Austin Cory, 12.583[4]
5. 12-Robert Ballou, 12.943[5]
6. 24M-Hunter Maddox, 13.004[2]
7. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert, 59.000[6]
Qualifying 3
1. 16-Harley Burns, 11.814[7]
2. 53-Brayden Fox, 11.935[4]
3. 86-Andy Bradley, 11.955[3]
4. 71B-Braxton Cummings, 11.958[1]
5. 5K-Kayla Roell, 12.095[5]
6. 76-JJ Hughes, 12.296[6]
DNS: 7S-Sam Scott
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 17-Geoff Ensign[2]
2. 5P-Daison Pursley[4]
3. 04-Jordan Kinser[6]
4. 61M-Brady Short[5]
5. 11-Brent Beauchamp[7]
6. 26T-Matt Thompson[3]
7. 67L-Josh Lane[1]
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 5S-Chase Stockon[3]
2. 26-Chance Crum[4]
3. 12-Robert Ballou[5]
4. 10-Aric Gentry[2]
5. 00-Austin Cory[1]
6. 24M-Hunter Maddox[6]
DNS: 10G-Gabriel Gilbert
Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 71B-Braxton Cummings[1]
2. 16-Harley Burns[4]
3. 86-Andy Bradley[2]
4. 53-Brayden Fox[3]
5. 5K-Kayla Roell[5]
6. 76-JJ Hughes[6]
7. 7S-Sam Scott[7]
A-Main (30 Laps)
1. 5S-Chase Stockon[2]
2. 12-Robert Ballou[8]
3. 17-Geoff Ensign[3]
4. 5P-Daison Pursley[4]
5. 26-Chance Crum[5]
6. 16-Harley Burns[6]
7. 04-Jordan Kinser[7]
8. 11-Brent Beauchamp[13]
9. 61M-Brady Short[10]
10. 53-Brayden Fox[12]
11. 5K-Kayla Roell[15]
12. 86-Andy Bradley[9]
13. 26T-Matt Thompson[16]
14. 24M-Hunter Maddox[17]
15. 76-JJ Hughes[18]
16. 7S-Sam Scott[21]
17. 10-Aric Gentry[11]
18. 67L-Josh Lane[19]
19. 00-Austin Cory[14]
20. 71B-Braxton Cummings[1]
DNS: 10G-Gabriel Gilbert