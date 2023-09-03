Rahmer Wins Opening Night of the Dirt Classic

ABBOTTSTOWN, PA (September 2, 2023) — Freddie Rahmer won the opening night of the Dirt Classic weekend at Lincoln Speedway. The victory was Rahmer’s 13th at Lincoln Speedway this season and 16th of the 2023 season. Rahmer’s victory also locked him into Saturday’s dash along with Brent Marks, Anthony Macri and Danny Dietrich.
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 8r-Freddie Rahmer
2. 19m-Brent Marks
3. 71-Anthony Macri
4. 48-Danny Dietrich
5. 13-Justin Peck
6. 39m-Lance Dewease
7. 2d-Chase Dietz
8. 27-Troy Wagaman
9. 58-Tanner Thorson
10. 11-Cory Eliason
11. 44-Dylan Norris
12. 1x-Chad Trout
13. 88-Brandon Rahmer
14. 8-Billy Dietrich
15. 69-Tim Glatfelter
16. 15h-Sam Hafertepe
17. 75-Tyler Ross
18. 5e-Aaron Bollinger
19. 38-Cory Haas
20. 99m-Kyle Moody
21. 7h-Trey Hivner
22. 27s-Alan Krimes
23. 39t-Cameron Smith
24. 33-Riley Emig
Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 7w-Jayden Wolf
2. 95-Kody Hartlaub
3. 70d-Frankie Herr
4. 66-Doug Hammaker
5. 41-Logan Rumsey
6. 21t-Scott Fisher
7. 38-Brett Strickler
8. 10y-Nick Yinger
9. 22b-Nat Tuckey
10. 38s-Jordan Strickler
11. 19d-Wyatt Hinkle
12. 00f-Chris Frank
13. 11b-Bryn Gohn
14. 89-Ashley Cappetta
15. 2-Jude Siegel
16. 19r-Tylar Rutherford
17. 23f-Justin Foster
18. 9-Brady Dillon
19. 1a-Chase Gutshall
20. 66a-Cody Fletcher
21. 35-Steve Owings
22. 17k-Kyle Keen
23. 16t-Joe Timmins
24. 6k-Cole Knopp