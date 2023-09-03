Xavier Doney Drives to Night One Non-Wing Nationals Win with POWRi WAR

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (9/2/23) Xavier Doney would lead the final five laps while holding steady in a late-race restart with the POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League to capture the Night One Non-Wing Nationals feature event at Lake Ozark Speedway and notch his fourth career feature win.

Early on-track accomplishments would witness Jack Wagner start quickest in hot laps with a 13.744-second lap as Riley Kreisel and Kory Schudy would each earn heat racing wins with Kory Schudy pocketing the event’s high-point qualifier award after racing from fourth to first in his heat racing win.

Contesting on the initial green flag start would find pole-sitter Kory Schudy battle against front-row companion Steven Russell into the first pair of corners with Schudy gaining the opening on-track advantage as Russell, Riley Kreisel, Katlynn Leer, and Mario Clouser running inside the top-five while attempting to run down the speedy leader.

Pacing the field out front, Kory Schudy would appear to be in a driving advantage of his own while leading the first fourteen laps of competition as Steven Russell would lead one lap in a spirited battle up front.

Battling from a sixth starting spot, Xavier Doney would drive into the front position by using an outstanding diamond run in turn two to overtake for the top spot as a late-race restart would bunch the field together with a pair of laps remaining.

Holding steady on the late restart, Xavier Doney would not be denied in his second feature win of 2023 while holding off the late-stage heroics of runner-up placement Jack Wagner as 2021 league champion Mario Clouser finalized the podium placements.

“This was a real elbows up kind of track tonight that was up high on the cushion, I was able to find a diamond line off the corners before everyone else at that played to my advantage.” said an excited Xavier Doney in the Lake Ozark Speedway victory lane. Adding, “This car is a rocket right now, the Schnee-Lawson is really coming into its own.”

Maintaining a solid showing all night, Katlynn Leer would finish fourth as Steven Russell rounded out the top-five finishers in the POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League in the Night One Non-Wing Nationals feature event at Lake Ozark Speedway.

POWRi WAR Sprint League | Lake Ozark Speedway | 9/2/23:

Hoosier Racing Tire Hot Lap Quick Time: 77-Jack Wagner(13.744)

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race 1 Winner: 91-Riley Kreisel

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 28-Kory Schudy

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 28-Kory Schudy

Super Clean Hard Charger: 16-Anthony Nicholson(+6)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 74-Xavier Doney

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 74-Xavier Doney[6]; 2. 77-Jack Wagner[7]; 3. 6-Mario Clouser[5]; 4. 77K-Katlynn Leer[4]; 5. 1JR-Steven Russell[2]; 6. 34-RJ (Richard) Miller[9]; 7. 11X-Tom Curran[10]; 8. 73-Samuel Wagner[8]; 9. 16-Anthony Nicholson[15]; 10. 91-Riley Kreisel[3]; 11. I1-Ivan Glotzbach[12]; 12. 28-Kory Schudy[1]; 13. 7S-Wade Seiler[11]; 14. 88G-Garrett Hulsey[16]; 15. 43-Brennon Marshall[13]; 16. 45-Jesse Bebee[14].

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 91-Riley Kreisel[1]; 2. 77K-Katlynn Leer[3]; 3. 1JR-Steven Russell[6]; 4. 34-RJ (Richard) Miller[5]; 5. 73-Samuel Wagner[8]; 6. 43-Brennon Marshall[2]; 7. 45-Jesse Bebee[7]; 8. 16-Anthony Nicholson[4].

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 28-Kory Schudy[4]; 2. 6-Mario Clouser[3]; 3. 74-Xavier Doney[5]; 4. 77-Jack Wagner[6]; 5. 7S-Wade Seiler[2]; 6. 11X-Tom Curran[7]; 7. I1-Ivan Glotzbach[8]; 8. 88G-Garrett Hulsey[1].

Next up for the POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League will be a return trip to Lake Ozark Speedway for Night Two of the 5th Annual Non-Wing Nationals on September 3rd.

