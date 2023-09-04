Hesson Wins OVSCA Feature at 35 Raceway Park

FRANKFORT, Ohio (September 3, 2023) — Jake Hesson won the Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association feature Sunday night at 35 Raceway Park. Nathan Skaggs, Mike Keegan, Keith Baxter, and Kory Crabtree rounded out the top five.
Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
35 Raceway Park
Frankfort, Ohio
Sunday, September 3, 2023
Feature:
1. Jake Hesson
2. Nathan Skaggs
3. Mike Keegan
4. Keith Baxter
5. Kory Crabtree
6. Wayne McPeek
7. Bryan Nuckles
8. Reese Saldana
9. Brandon Conkel
10. Garrett Mitchell
11. Chris Smalley
12. Greg Mitchell
13. Danny Smith
14. Brandon Wimmer
15. Hunter Lynch
16. McKenna Haase
17. Eric Martin
18. Ryan Broughton
19. Dustin Hammond
20. Van Gurley Jr