Jeremy Huish Wins the 2023 IMCA RaceSaver Nationals

EAGLE, NE (September 3, 2023) — Jeremy Huish won the 11th Annual IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Car Nationals at Eagle Raceway. Huish picked up the $3,000 top prize for his fourth victory of the 2023 season. Stuart Snyder, Tyler Harris Jason Danley, and Mike Boston rounded out the top five.
11th Annual IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Car Nationals
Eagle Raceway
Eagle, Nebraska
Sunday, September 3, 2023
Feature:
1. 88J-Jeremy Huish
2. 5-Stuart Snyder
3. 24-Tyler Harris
4. 4x-Jason Danley
5. 93.7 Mike Boston
6. 12-Tyler Drueke
7. 76-Jay Russell
8. 2J-Zach Blurton
9. 35-Trevor Grossenbacher
10. 03-Shayle Bade
11. 2X-Colby Stubblefield
12. 14-Joey Danley
13. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden
14. 56-Bill Johnson
15. 100-Clint Benson
16. 23F-Dustin Clark
17. 2d-Dusty Ballenger
18. 10-Trevor Serbus
19. 14H-Aj Hopkins
20. 14N-Nick Barger
21. 20-Chad Wilson
22. 24G-Chris Graf
23. 91-Adam Gullion
24. 14g-Gene Ackland
25. 8B-Jake Galusha
26. 17X-Owen Dimm
27. 14s-Ethan Barrow