Final OCRS Challenge qualifier is Saturday at Caney Valley Speedway

By John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (September 4, 2023) – The final AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories OCRS Sprint Car event left on the schedule, prior to the running of AmeriFlex Challenge VIII on September 30 at Salina Highbanks Speedway, will be this Saturday at Caney Valley Speedway.

This will be the last chance for a competitor to be sure they have enough shows in to be eligible to run the Challenge.

Caney Valley Speedway last hosted the OCRS winged sprinters on July 29 and three-time champion Zach Chappell ended a long drought with his first victory in three years. Chappell was chased to the finish by 2021 champion Joe Bob Lee and 2018 champ Alex Sewell.

Smith Auto & Tire Pure Stocks, Toms Auto & Sales Factory Stocks, Main Street Auto USRA Tuners, and AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories USRA B-Mods will also be on the racing program.

Grandstands open at 4 p.m. with racing starting at 7.

General admission is $15 for adults, seniors and kids age 5-12 is $5, 4 and under FREE. Pit passes are $35.

What you need to know……….

Where: Caney Valley Speedway, Caney, Kansas

When: Saturday, September 9

Pits open: 4:30 p.m.

Driver Sign-In: 5:15 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.

Drivers Meeting: 6 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6:30 p.m.

Racing Starts: 7 p.m.

Race Info: A-Feature pays $1,500-to-win, $300-to-start. Pill Draw: $20. MUST run AmeriFlex sticker to be paid.

Track Website: www.CaneyValleySpeedway.net

2023 Winners

03/11 – Red Dirt Raceway, Tanner Conn

03/18 – Tulsa Speedway, Fred Mattox

04/01 – Enid Speedway, Zach Blurton

04/15 – Longdale Speedway, Zach Blurton

05/26 – Arrowhead Speedway, Sean McClelland

05/27 – Salina Highbanks Speedway, Alex Sewell

06/10 – Lawton Speedway, Alex Sewell

06/15 – Lucas Oil Speedway, Rees Moran

06/16 – I-70 Motorsports Park, Whit Gastineau

06/17 – Lake Ozark Speedway, Rees Moran

06/23 – Red Dirt Raceway, Rees Moran

07/15 – Creek County Speedway, Kyle Clark

07/29 – Caney Valley Speedway, Zach Chappell

08/19 – Elk City Motorsports Park, Johnny Kent

08/20 – Lawton Speedway, Danny Smith

Top 10 Standings: 1. Johnny Kent, 1498; 2. Danny Wood, 1484; 3. Joe Bob Lee, 1468; 4. Sheldon Barksdale, 1405; 5. Zach Chappell, 1263; 6.Rees Moran, 1150; 7. Joshua Tyre, 1127; 8. Fred Mattox, 978; 9. Alex DeCamp, 887; 10. Terry Easum, 847.

﻿

About the AmeriFlex / OCRS Series –

Established in 2002, the Tulsa OK based AmeriFlex / Oil Capital Racing Series sanctions dirt track sprint car racing in the southern region of the central plains. Fan appeal and quality race teams, combined with our solid core of supporting sponsors are the nucleus of the series. Thrilling competition providing the ultimate quality family entertainment is the essence of what the AmeriFlex / OCRS series is all about.

Website: www.ocrsracing.net

Facebook: www.facebook.com/oil.series

About AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories –

Located in Tulsa OK, AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories is a family owned and operated company. From food grade hose to hoses for the petroleum industry, AmeriFlex will strive to fill your needs. AmeriFlex can build a hose to your specifications or we will assist you in creating what you have designed while you wait. AmeriFlex has several hard to find items that some vendors can’t get or find. Product can be shipped quickly and efficiently. If we do not have what you are looking for, we will direct you on where to find it. Give us a try, after all…………..

AmeriFlex Has The Stuff That Keeps You Going!

Website: www.AmeriFlexHose.com

AmeriFlex / OCRS Contingency Sponsors

AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories, Hoosier Racing Tires, Smileys Racing Products, Schoenfeld, Brodix, Lucas Oil, RacinDirt.TV, Schure Built Suspension, Lightning Wings & Powder Coating, Smith Titanium, MyRacePass.