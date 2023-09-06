National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Triple X/Al Parker Engines Sprint Car in Chico, California This Week!

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, September 5, 2023 – The Triple X/Al Parker Engines 410 Sweepstakes Sprint Car benefiting the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum is headed for the Silver Dollar Speedway and the Gold Cup in Chico, California, this week!

Museum volunteers Doug and Madison Fry will be in attendance with the sprint car, selling sweepstakes tickets. They will be available at the Gold Cup Pacific Cup and Gold Cup Race of Champions at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, California, Wednesday, September 6 through Saturday, September 9!

Be sure and stop by the booth, to see the car and visit with Doug and Madison! This is the fifteenth car that the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum has conducted a giveaway for, and by the time it is handed out December 23, 2024, the museum will have held this program for 30 years!

Doug and Madison would like to thank all the fans last weekend at Skagit Speedway and Grays Harbor Raceway in Washington that donated to the museum and have their chance in to win the sprint car!

Tickets for the Triple X/Al Parker Engines 410 Sweepstakes Sprint Car benefiting the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville, Iowa are available for purchase!

You can visit www.WinASprintCar.com now and purchase tickets to win this brand-new Triple X Chassis sprint car powered by a Al Parker Engines 410!

We’d like to thank the sponsors who have made our Sweepstakes Sprint Car giveaway a possibility: Triple X Race Co., Al Parker Engines, Winters Performance, All Pro Cylinder Heads, Kinsler Fuel Injection, Donovan Blocks, KSE, MSD, Wilwood, Saldana Racing Products, TJ Forged, Sage Fruit, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Ultra Shield, All Star Performance, Smith Titanium, Callies, PWR/CR, CP Carillo, HRP Wings, BAM Lifters, FW Shocks, Rod End Supply, Hoosier Tire, King Racing Products, Quick-Car, RacingBars.com, MPI, Schoenfeld, Clevite/Mahle, Total Seal, Trend, Cometic, Tachman and Design Studio 66.

For more information and updates on events at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com.