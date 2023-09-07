WESTERN MIDGET RACING DEBUTS AT BAKERSFIELD THIS SATURDAY NIGHT

By Steven Blakesley

WATSONVILLE, CALIFORNIA (September 6, 2023) – The highly-anticipated debut for Western Midget Racing at Bakersfield Speedway hits the dirt this Saturday night, with the field of drivers aiming to strike black gold and make history as the first series winner at the historic speedway. A bevy of racing divisions will be competing including Pro Stocks, BCRA vs. California Lightning Sprints, So-Cal Dwarf Cars, NMRA Midgets, and Hard Tops.

Grandstands open at 4pm and racing begins at 6pm. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors ages 65 and older, kids 6-12 are $10, and kids 5 and under are free! Military are also admitted free of charge and parking is free.

Oakley’s Bryant Bell holds a scant ten-point advantage over Santa Cruz’ Logan Mitchell as the field charges to Bakersfield. Bell has scored four victories including two wins at Petaluma Speedway, a track that shares similarities to the Bakersfield Speedway. Bell drives for Boscacci Racing in the No. 09 Spike sponsored by Toyota of Walnut Creek.

Mitchell remains hungry for his first career series win in the No. 96 Boss Chassis for Price Rite Restaurant Equipment and Mayer Iron.

2022 defending champion Blake Bower ranks third in the standings followed by the rapidly improving rookie driver Darin Horton of Linley, New York in the Sigal Sport-backed No. 66 Spike.

Greg Dennett of Livermore leads the BCRA vs. California Lightning Sprints Civil War standings entering Bakersfield and will race double duty on Saturday in the Western Midget Racing action as well from fifth in the points.

The balance of the top-ten is teenager Adrianna DeMartini, Nate Wait, four-time 2023 points race winner Drake Edwards, Las Vegas’ Kyle Hawse, and rookie Anthony Bruno.

Following Bakersfield, the series makes its second 2023 stop at Arizona’s Mohave Valley Raceway on September 30. The 2023 Western Midget Racing championship will be decided on October 21 at Ventura Raceway.

For more information visit www.WesternMidgetRacing.com