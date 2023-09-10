Steinebach Wins GLSS Feature at Hartford

HARTFORD, MI (September 9, 2023) — Jay Steinebach won the Great Lakes Super Sprint tour regular season finale Saturday night at Hartford Motor Speedway. The victory was the first winged 360 sprint car victory for Steinebach.

Steinebach took over the lead after Brad Lamberson flipped with three laps to go. Steinebach then held off Mike Keegan moving up from 9th starting position and Max Stambaugh charging from 20th to round out the podium. Dustin Daggett moved up from 19th starting spot to finish fourth while Kelsey Ivy rounded out the top five.

1. 10S-Jay Steinebach[3]

2. X-Mike Keegan[9]

3. 71H-Max Stambaugh[20]

4. 85-Dustin Daggett[19]

5. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[2]

Great Lakes Super Sprints

Hartford Motor Speedway

Hartford, Michigan

Saturday, September 9, 2023

TI22 Performance Qualifying

1. 17-Reece Saldana, 14.815[20]

2. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 14.846[11]

3. 27-Brad Lamberson, 14.879[19]

4. 85-Dustin Daggett, 14.957[6]

5. X-Mike Keegan, 15.098[1]

6. 42-Boston Mead, 15.123[3]

7. 70-Eli Lakin, 15.156[15]

8. 49T-Gregg Dalman, 15.193[8]

9. 7C-Phil Gressman, 15.245[12]

10. 10S-Jay Steinebach, 15.273[18]

11. 20I-Kelsey Ivy, 15.302[4]

12. 14-Kyle Poortenga, 15.388[5]

13. 19M-Jett Mann, 15.426[7]

14. 19-Linden Jones, 15.527[17]

15. 71-Garrett Saunders, 15.777[14]

16. 27K-Zac Broughman, 15.839[2]

17. 14S-Eric Saunders, 15.901[13]

18. 67-Kevin Martens, 16.543[16]

19. 75-Micheal Summers, 16.859[9]

DNS: 38-Max Frank, 16.859

Engler Machine Tool Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 10S-Jay Steinebach[1]

2. 19M-Jett Mann[5]

3. 70-Eli Lakin[2]

4. 17-Reece Saldana[4]

5. 27K-Zac Broughman[6]

6. 75-Micheal Summers[7]

7. 85-Dustin Daggett[3]

Coffey Sons Plumbing Heating Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 49T-Gregg Dalman[2]

2. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[1]

3. X-Mike Keegan[3]

4. 19-Linden Jones[5]

5. 14S-Eric Saunders[6]

6. 38-Max Frank[7]

7. 71H-Max Stambaugh[4]

HomePro Roofing Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 7C-Phil Gressman[2]

2. 27-Brad Lamberson[4]

3. 42-Boston Mead[3]

4. 14-Kyle Poortenga[1]

5. 71-Garrett Saunders[5]

6. 67-Kevin Martens[6]

Engine Pro A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 10S-Jay Steinebach[3]

2. X-Mike Keegan[9]

3. 71H-Max Stambaugh[20]

4. 85-Dustin Daggett[19]

5. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[2]

6. 17-Reece Saldana[7]

7. 49T-Gregg Dalman[4]

8. 19-Linden Jones[11]

9. 42-Boston Mead[10]

10. 14-Kyle Poortenga[12]

11. 27K-Zac Broughman[13]

12. 38-Max Frank[17]

13. 14S-Eric Saunders[14]

14. 27-Brad Lamberson[1]

15. 19M-Jett Mann[6]

16. 75-Micheal Summers[16]

17. 7C-Phil Gressman[5]

18. 67-Kevin Martens[18]

19. 71-Garrett Saunders[15]

20. 70-Eli Lakin[8]