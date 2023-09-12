List of drivers qualified for OCRS Challenge VIII released

By John Rittenoure
Tulsa, Okla. (September 12, 2023) – The list of drivers qualified to run the Oil Capital Racing Series AmeriFlex Challenge VIII at Salina Highbanks Speedway on Saturday, September 30, has been released by OCRS officials.
A total of 23 drivers are eligible to start the $3,000-to-win, $1,000-to-start the main event. No other drivers are eligible to run this event. All 23 will start the main. No B-main will be run.
Heat races will be run using passing points to determine starting positions for the main event. A redraw will be held for the A-main. Details to be announced in the drivers meeting.
Drivers eligible for the AmeriFlex Challenge (Order by number of events run):
Sheldon Barksdale
Mitchell Barros
Zach Chappell
Johnny Kent
Joe Bob Lee
Joshua Tyre
Danny Wood
Emilio Hoover
Brandon Leland
Alex DeCamp
Fred Mattox
Rees Moran
Gage Laney
Terry Easum
Ryker Pace
Blake Edwards
Alex Sewell
Danny Smith
Bradley Fezard
Jimmy Forrester
Frank Taft
Casey Wills
Greg York
2023 Winners
03/11 – Red Dirt Raceway, Tanner Conn
03/18 – Tulsa Speedway, Fred Mattox
04/01 – Enid Speedway, Zach Blurton
04/15 – Longdale Speedway, Zach Blurton
05/26 – Arrowhead Speedway, Sean McClelland
05/27 – Salina Highbanks Speedway, Alex Sewell
06/10 – Lawton Speedway, Alex Sewell
06/15 – Lucas Oil Speedway, Rees Moran
06/16 – I-70 Motorsports Park, Whit Gastineau
06/17 – Lake Ozark Speedway, Rees Moran
06/23 – Red Dirt Raceway, Rees Moran
07/15 – Creek County Speedway, Kyle Clark
07/29 – Caney Valley Speedway, Zach Chappell
08/19 – Elk City Motorsports Park, Johnny Kent
08/20 – Lawton Speedway, Danny Smith
09/09 – Caney Valley Speedway, Alex Sewell
Top 10 Standings: 1. Johnny Kent, 1614; 2. Danny Wood, 1585; 3. Joe Bob Lee, 1558; 4. Sheldon Barksdale, 1485; 5. Zach Chappell, 1377; 6. Joshua Tyre, 1215; 7. Rees Moran 1150; 8. Fred Mattox, 1086; 9. Alex DeCamp, 967; 10. Terry Easum, 917.