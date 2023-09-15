THUNDER ON THE HILL PREPS FOR 2024 & 35TH THUNDER SERIES SEASON, 410 SPRINT SPEED WEEK, USAC NATIONAL TOUR AND HIGH LIMIT SPRINTS ALREADY ON THE SCHEDULE, MORE TO COME !

By Bob Miller

BECHTELSVILLE, PA SEPTEMBER 14, 2023 . . . . . . As 2023 quickly draws to a close, the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series extends a sincere thank you to the fans and competitors who made this season a huge success. And now it’s time to begin planning 2024, a year that will mark the thirty-fifth season of Thunder on the Hill at the Grandview Speedway. Since that first Thunder on the Hill event in August of 1990, when Steve Smith took the inaugural win, one-hundred and fifty-two Thunder events were presented distributing in excess of 5.6 million dollars.

Looking to 2024, Tuesday night, June 11 the Jesse Hockett Classic will return with Thunder on the Hill once again hosting the opening event of the USAC Non-wing Sprint National Tour. This popular double-header will find the NASCAR Modifieds sharing the program with race time set for 7:30 PM.

Always a popular event, Tuesday night, July 2 will host the Hodnett Cup, the $10,000 to win Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Speed Week Series event as it returns to Grandview Speedway. The NASCAR Modifieds will once again be on this race card. Rico will be looking for the “hat trick” in 2024.

Although a firm date is not confirmed as yet, we did get the nod that the High Limit 410 Sprints will also be back on the Hill in 2024. Rico Abreu won the first event High Limit Sprint event in the Northeast and also won the 2022 Thunder on the Hill Speed Week event.

Also returning in 2024 is the Balls to the Wall 50 for Modifieds and the 602 Sportsman will also be on the program with both divisions taking part in the unique Invert Race format. The date for this event will be confirmed shortly.

We extend our appreciation to the many sponsors who helped present this popular series. We salute our long time Series Sponsor NAPA Auto Parts as well as Associate Sponsors Levan Machine & Truck Equipment, HVAC Distributors, Pioneer Pole Buildings, Rich Mar Florist and GT Radiator Repairs. We’re looking to their return in 2024.

