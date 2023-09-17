Cam Schafer and Chase Viebrock take Pirtek Renegades wins at Cedar Lake

New Richmond, WI, September 14 – 16, 2023-The annual Legendary 100 kicked off on Thursday night with the opening round of preliminary features utilizing the unique Legendary 100 qualifying format at Cedar Lake Speedway. Thursday night’s field saw 20 Pirtek Renegades traditional sprints take qualifying time along 24 winged sprints.

Grand Rapids, Minnesota, chauffeur Ken Hron notched the top qualifying time of 15.309 for the traditional sprints placing the 46H on the pole for the feature. Second starting Cam Schafer took home the opening night feature win in front of hard-charger Mike Mueller, Hron, Chris Lewis and Zach Widdes. For the wings, “The New Richmond Nightmare”, Chase Viebrock scored both the quickest lap with a 14.006 qualifying time as well as the feature win from the pole. Rounding out the top five for the wings on opening night were Jack Berger, Mark Chevalier, Owen Carlson, and Patrick Heikkinen.

The traditional field shrunk to 18 sprinters on Friday, while the winged contingent swelled to 27 competitors for the second night of preliminaries. In traditional qualifying, Brad Cunningham set quick time with a 14.562 second lap and a seat on the pole for the 18-lap feature. Six days after scoring his first career Pirtek feature win, Chris Lewis parked his 5J in victory lane for the second time in a week at Cedar Lake. Chasing “The Joker” to the line were Cam Schafer, Ken Hron, Cunningham, and Zach Widdes. On the winged side of the ledger, it was Chase Viebrock setting quick time again, with a blistering 13.688 second lap to secure the pole start. At the double checkers on Friday, fifth starting Brady Donnohue was first to the stripe in front of Jack Berger, Viebrock, Mark Chevalier, and Brandon Allen.

With lineups for championship night determined by preliminary features, Cam Schafer was set to start championship night from the pole. However, Schafer was behind the wheel of Bryan Roach’s #99 mount – and series rules stipulate qualifying position is forfeited with a car change. That meant Schafer started in the last row for the 20-lap season finale, with Chris Lewis going from the catbird seat. Third starting Ken Hron led most of the way but Schafer and his borrowed hotrod steadily moved forward and with a handful of laps remaining, Schafer pushed his loaner ride to the front of the pack. At the double checkers, the winningest driver in series history was crowned the 2023 Legendary 100 champion. Rounding out the top five were Zach Widdes, Ken Hron, Jeremy Kerzman, and Chris Lewis.

A Pirtek Renegades feature with Chase Viebrock starting on the pole often times ends with the multi-time champion adding to his sticker collection – and that was the case with the Pirtek Renegades winged Legendary 100 championship as the New Richmond pilot notched yet another win on his impressive resume. Jack Berger closed out an impressive and consistent weekend with his third consecutive runner-up finish in front of Mark Chevalier, Patrick Heikkinen, and Mike Mueller.

The series’ points championships were also decided on Saturday with Rice Lake, Wisconsin, pilot Zach Widdes being crowned traditional sprint champ, while Chase Viebrock added another series championship to his trophy shelf for the wings.

The final event on the Pirtek Renegades calendar is the annual Arrive-and-Drive on Saturday afternoon, September 30, at Cedar Lake Speedway. New this year is an exhibition race that follows the afternoon arrive-and-drive sessions. More information about the Pirtek Renegades, as well as links to other Renegades series, can be found at www.umsprints.com, or on facebook.

RESULTS:

THURSDAY – Traditional Sprints

Feature (18 Laps): 1. 54-Cam Schafer[2]; 2. 87-Mike Mueller[8]; 3. 46H-Ken Hron[1]; 4. 5J-Chris Lewis[10]; 5. 10Z-Zach Widdes[4]; 6. 7-Scott Brandt[3]; 7. 11J-Jori Hughes[6]; 8. 2C-Brad Cunningham[11]; 9. 99-Bryan Roach[13]; 10. 20L-Lucas Logue[12]; 11. 17-Erik Bjorklund[5]; 12. 7X-Dan Atchison[7]; 13. 25A-Ashley Williams[16]; 14. 95-Kevin Bradwell[14]; 15. 25-Eric Guyot[9]; 16. 59W-Wyatt Reberg[15]; 17. 6X-Mark Martin[17]; 18. 15-Randy Archambeau[18]; 19. 47X-Tim Lynch[19]; 20. (DNF) P1-Mark Chevalier[20]

Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 46H-Ken Hron, 00:15.309[1]; 2. 54-Cam Schafer, 00:15.370[5]; 3. 7-Scott Brandt, 00:15.511[13]; 4. 10Z-Zach Widdes, 00:15.560[3]; 5. 17-Erik Bjorklund, 00:15.640[12]; 6. 11J-Jori Hughes, 00:15.640[18]; 7. 7X-Dan Atchison, 00:15.673[8]; 8. 87-Mike Mueller, 00:15.692[14]; 9. 25-Eric Guyot, 00:15.715[4]; 10. 5J-Chris Lewis, 00:15.721[19]; 11. 2C-Brad Cunningham, 00:15.749[11]; 12. 20L-Lucas Logue, 00:15.823[20]; 13. 99-Bryan Roach, 00:15.925[10]; 14. 95-Kevin Bradwell, 00:15.986[9]; 15. 59W-Wyatt Reberg, 00:16.045[6]; 16. 25A-Ashley Williams, 00:16.418[17]; 17. 6X-Mark Martin, 00:16.458[15]; 18. 15-Randy Archambeau, 00:17.951[2]; 19. 47X-Tim Lynch, 00:19.693[7]; 20. P1-Mark Chevalier, 00:19.693[16]

THURSDAY – Winged Sprints

Feature (18 Laps): 1. 50-Chase Viebrock[1]; 2. 19-Jack Berger[11]; 3. P1-Mark Chevalier[3]; 4. O7-Owen Carlson[7]; 5. 13-Patrick Heikkinen[6]; 6. 03-Jamey Ogston[13]; 7. 93-Brad Peterson[2]; 8. 61-Mike Mueller[8]; 9. 34DD-Brady Donnohue[10]; 10. 62-Ronnie Erickson[5]; 11. 17-Austin Phillips[21]; 12. 85-Matthew Jasper[19]; 13. 3TK-Tony Kaus[12]; 14. 57-Ryan Buck[20]; 15. 95-John Vaillancourt[18]; 16. 53-Dustin Pittman[23]; 17. 73-Johnny Parsons III[15]; 18. 9C-Cole Stella[17]; 19. 4-Mitch Hagen[14]; 20. C4-Carl Wade[24]; 21. 13A-Ryan Anondson[16]; 22. (DNF) 42X-Brett Peterson[4]; 23. (DNF) 12-Jason Flohrs[22]; 24. (DNF) 59-Jamie Reberg[9]

Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 50-Chase Viebrock, 00:14.006[10]; 2. 93-Brad Peterson, 00:14.056[8]; 3. P1-Mark Chevalier, 00:14.064[6]; 4. 42X-Brett Peterson, 00:14.096[1]; 5. 62-Ronnie Erickson, 00:14.210[2]; 6. 13-Patrick Heikkinen, 00:14.224[15]; 7. O7-Owen Carlson, 00:14.239[11]; 8. 61-Mike Mueller, 00:14.358[4]; 9. 59-Jamie Reberg, 00:14.572[7]; 10. 34DD-Brady Donnohue, 00:14.588[17]; 11. 19-Jack Berger, 00:14.692[18]; 12. 3TK-Tony Kaus, 00:14.927[20]; 13. 03-Jamey Ogston, 00:14.933[21]; 14. 4-Mitch Hagen, 00:15.151[3]; 15. 73-Johnny Parsons III, 00:15.246[9]; 16. 13A-Ryan Anondson, 00:15.324[5]; 17. 9C-Cole Stella, 00:15.352[13]; 18. 95-John Vaillancourt, 00:15.418[16]; 19. 85-Matthew Jasper, 00:15.418[19]; 20. 57-Ryan Buck, 00:15.472[12]; 21. 17-Austin Phillips, 00:15.551[14]; 22. 12-Jason Flohrs, 00:15.660[23]; 23. 53-Dustin Pittman, 00:15.837[22]; 24. C4-Carl Wade, 00:15.837[24]

FRIDAY – Traditional Sprints

Feature (18 Laps): 1. 5J-Chris Lewis[4]; 2. 54-Cam Schafer[2]; 3. 46H-Ken Hron[3]; 4. 2C-Brad Cunningham[1]; 5. 10Z-Zach Widdes[7]; 6. 7-Scott Brandt[6]; 7. 87-Mike Mueller[5]; 8. 20L-Lucas Logue[10]; 9. 7X-Dan Atchison[8]; 10. 99-Bryan Roach[13]; 11. 25A-Ashley Williams[11]; 12. 11J-Jori Hughes[9]; 13. 1-Kevin Bradwell[15]; 14. 17-Erik Bjorklund[12]; 15. 59W-Wyatt Reberg[14]; 16. 6X-Mark Martin[16]; 17. 15-Randy Archambeau[17]; 18. (DNF) P1-Mark Chevalier[18]

Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 2C-Brad Cunningham, 00:14.562[16]; 2. 54-Cam Schafer, 00:14.572[7]; 3. 46H-Ken Hron, 00:14.628[15]; 4. 5J-Chris Lewis, 00:14.762[12]; 5. 87-Mike Mueller, 00:14.855[3]; 6. 7-Scott Brandt, 00:14.904[5]; 7. 10Z-Zach Widdes, 00:14.909[4]; 8. 7X-Dan Atchison, 00:14.939[13]; 9. 11J-Jori Hughes, 00:15.034[14]; 10. 20L-Lucas Logue, 00:15.118[1]; 11. 25A-Ashley Williams, 00:15.161[11]; 12. 17-Erik Bjorklund, 00:15.213[18]; 13. 99-Bryan Roach, 00:15.313[6]; 14. 59W-Wyatt Reberg, 00:15.350[8]; 15. 1-Kevin Bradwell, 00:15.452[2]; 16. 6X-Mark Martin, 00:15.528[17]; 17. 15-Randy Archambeau, 00:16.554[9]; 18. P1-Mark Chevalier, 00:16.554[10]

FRIDAY – Winged Sprints

Feature (18 Laps): 1. 34DD-Brady Donnohue[5]; 2. 19-Jack Berger[9]; 3. 50-Chase Viebrock[1]; 4. P1-Mark Chevalier[10]; 5. 05-Brandon Allen[12]; 6. 61-Mike Mueller[14]; 7. 3TK-Tony Kaus[3]; 8. 63-Todd Hansen[7]; 9. 13-Patrick Heikkinen[8]; 10. 95-John Vaillancourt[19]; 11. 62-Ronnie Erickson[11]; 12. 59-Jamie Reberg[27]; 13. 85-Matthew Jasper[17]; 14. 42X-Brett Peterson[21]; 15. 9C-Cole Stella[16]; 16. 12-Jason Flohrs[25]; 17. 4-Mitch Hagen[20]; 18. 13A-Ryan Anondson[24]; 19. 17-Austin Phillips[26]; 20. (DNF) 03-Jamey Ogston[6]; 21. (DNF) O7-Owen Carlson[4]; 22. (DNF) 73-Johnny Parsons III[13]; 23. (DNF) C4-Carl Wade[18]; 24. (DNF) 53-Dustin Pittman[23]; 25. (DNF) 57-Ryan Buck[15]; 26. (DNF) 21L-Ryan Lilliberg[22]; 27. (DNF) 93-Brad Peterson[2]

Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 50-Chase Viebrock, 00:13.688[5]; 2. 93-Brad Peterson, 00:13.701[9]; 3. 3TK-Tony Kaus, 00:13.785[3]; 4. O7-Owen Carlson, 00:13.852[10]; 5. 34DD-Brady Donnohue, 00:13.892[7]; 6. 03-Jamey Ogston, 00:13.909[2]; 7. 63-Todd Hansen, 00:13.947[21]; 8. 13-Patrick Heikkinen, 00:14.061[22]; 9. 19-Jack Berger, 00:14.115[6]; 10. P1-Mark Chevalier, 00:14.385[14]; 11. 62-Ronnie Erickson, 00:14.449[19]; 12. 05-Brandon Allen, 00:14.555[15]; 13. 73-Johnny Parsons III, 00:14.683[4]; 14. 61-Mike Mueller, 00:14.710[20]; 15. 57-Ryan Buck, 00:14.812[8]; 16. 9C-Cole Stella, 00:14.952[16]; 17. 85-Matthew Jasper, 00:14.956[27]; 18. C4-Carl Wade, 00:14.966[1]; 19. 95-John Vaillancourt, 00:15.107[11]; 20. 4-Mitch Hagen, 00:15.218[26]; 21. 42X-Brett Peterson, 00:15.262[24]; 22. 21L-Ryan Lilliberg, 00:15.350[18]; 23. 53-Dustin Pittman, 00:15.510[13]; 24. 13A-Ryan Anondson, 00:15.736[12]; 25. 12-Jason Flohrs, 00:15.782[25]; 26. 17-Austin Phillips, 00:15.782[17]; 27. 59-Jamie Reberg, 00:15.782[23]

SATURDAY – Championship night, Traditional Sprints

Feature (20 Laps): 1. 99-Cam Schafer[21]; 2. 10Z-Zach Widdes[4]; 3. 46H-Ken Hron[3]; 4. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman[20]; 5. 5J-Chris Lewis[1]; 6. 87-Mike Mueller[2]; 7. 2C-Brad Cunningham[5]; 8. 20L-Lucas Logue[6]; 9. 7X-Dan Atchison[8]; 10. 955-Lucas Grosinger[18]; 11. 17-Erik Bjorklund[10]; 12. 1-Kevin Bradwell[11]; 13. 25A-Ashley Williams[9]; 14. 6X-Mark Martin[13]; 15. 7-Bryan Roach[22]; 16. 15-Randy Archambeau[15]; 17. 59W-Wyatt Reberg[12]; 18. (DNF) 11J-Jori Hughes[7]; 19. (DNS) 25-Eric Guyot; 20. (DNS) 47X-Tim Lynch; 21. (DNS) P1-Mark Chevalier; 22. (DNS) 5-Kevin Seidler

SATURDAY – Championship night, Winged Sprints

Feature (20 Laps): 1. 50-Chase Viebrock[1]; 2. 19-Jack Berger[3]; 3. P1-Mark Chevalier[4]; 4. 13-Patrick Heikkinen[7]; 5. 61-Mike Mueller[8]; 6. 63-Todd Hansen[15]; 7. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman[28]; 8. 62-Ronnie Erickson[10]; 9. 3TK-Tony Kaus[9]; 10. 59-Jamie Reberg[18]; 11. 93-Brad Peterson[17]; 12. 95-John Vaillancourt[11]; 13. 42X-Brett Peterson[19]; 14. 9C-Cole Stella[16]; 15. 73-Johnny Parsons III[23]; 16. C4-Carl Wade[26]; 17. 4-Mitch Hagen[20]; 18. 13A-Ryan Anondson[22]; 19. (DNF) 34DD-Brady Donnohue[2]; 20. (DNF) 12-Jason Flohrs[21]; 21. (DNF) 85-Matthew Jasper[12]; 22. (DNF) O7-Owen Carlson[5]; 23. (DNF) 53-Dustin Pittman[25]; 24. (DNS) 05-Brandon Allen; 25. (DNS) 03-Jamey Ogston; 26. (DNS) 17-Austin Phillips; 27. (DNS) 57-Ryan Buck; 28. (DNS) 21L-Ryan Lilliberg