Seavey Wins USAC Midget Portion of the 4-Crown

ROSSBURG, Ohio (September 23, 2023) — Logan Seavey won the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Car Series portion of the 41st 4-Crown Nationals Saturday night at Eldora Speedway. Seavey held off repeated challenges from Bryant Wiedeman, pulling away over the final five laps for the victory. Wiedeman, Rico Abreu, Gavin Miller, and Jacob Denney rounded out the top five.
USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Car Series
41st 4-Crown Nationals
Eldora Speedway
Rossburg, Ohio
Saturday, September 23, 2023
Feature:
1. 57-Logan Seavey
2. 81-Bryant Wiedeman
3. 24-Rico Abreu
4. 97-Gavin Miller
5. 25-Jacob Denney
6. 19-Daison Pursley
7. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold
8. 67vRyan Timms
9. 19T-Mitchel Moles
10. 89vChris Windom
11. 25M-Jake Andreotti
12. 98-Briggs Danner
13. 58-Daniel Whitley
14. 2-Justin Grant
15. 25K-Taylor Reimer
16. 71vJade Avedisian
17. 7x-Thomas Meseraull
18. 4-Ethan Mitchell