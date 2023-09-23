T.J.’s Takeaways from the BeFour the Crowns Showdown at Eldora

Friday that was not a concern with Windom going back to his USAC roots to run a midget for CB Industries at Eldora Speedway. Windom was so sharp in the midget feature one would think he had been following the entire USAC National circuit this season.

Once Windom got in front the result was only in doubt by tripping on the tricky Eldora cushion that was right next to it’s unforgiving concrete wall. The Windom/CB Industries combination at the Big E is clearly the one to beat this weekend.

It’s difficult to believe that Friday was Windom’s first feature win of the 2023 season. He has come close on the All Star Circuit of Champions tour this season, but Friday was a great reminder of how talented Windom is at the discipline he left to further his winged sprint car career.

To repeat that success though, Windom will have to start further back in the field tomorrow as the Friday’s results have impact on Saturday’s lineups for the USAC National Midget Car Series. With the way Windom has passed cars this season in the winged sprint car he will still be the favorite going into Saturday’s program.