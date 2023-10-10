Brian Brown on top in Port Royal’s Tuscarora 50 for $62,000; Kansas WoO start on deck

By Fully Injected Motorsports

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (October 9, 2023) – For the first time in his illustrious career, “Blackjack” Brian Brown is a Tuscarora 50 champion, earning the highly-sought after prize at the legendary Port Royal Speedway “Speed Palace” in Port Royal, Pennsylvania. The $62,000 triumph, accomplished on Thursday, October 5, was the biggest and richest of Brown’s career, simultaneously increasing his overall All Star Circuit of Champions win count to four all time – his first of 2023 and his first at Port Royal Speedway.

“It really hasn’t sunk in yet,” Brown noted. “I’ve always thought we could win at Port Royal Speedway, but to win a crown jewel like the Tuscarora 50 is a dream come true. Just so thankful for Casey’s, FVP, and all of our partners for the continued support, and for allowing us the opportunity to race out east. And a special thanks to Charlie Garrett for the great horsepower. His dependability puts us in these positions.”

Brown, ace of the Casey’s, FVP, Andy’s Frozen Custard, Impact Signs Awnings and Wraps, Mt. Dew Overdrive, HAWK Hunting, Ditzfeld Transfer, Champion Brands, MC Power, Weld Wheels, Housby, Maxim Chassis No. 21 sprint car, took command of the prestigious 50-lapper on lap 44, battling by race-long rival and fellow Knoxville Raceway warrior, Chase Randall. The Higginsville, Missouri, native, who now resides in nearby Grain Valley, was a frontrunner the entire distance, racing into a podium spot for the first time on lap 24 before earning the next two positions.

“The Quickest Chicken” Chase Randall led the first 18 circuits before Myerstown, Pennsylvania’s Brent Marks took over on lap 19. Back-to-back cautions, including a red flag incident, set-up Marks’ eventual takeover, sliding the Waco, Texas, native as the pair entered turn one. Randall, in his first-ever race at Port Royal Speedway, started from the outside-pole position, ultimately leading his first-ever laps with the All Star Circuit of Champions.

Marks maintained control until disaster struck on lap 35, spinning to a stop in turn four after nearly making contact with a lapped car. The former Tuscarora 50 champion had nowhere to go.

With Marks now out, Randall was able to take back the lead, keeping control until caution flags waved for the final time on lap 44, this one for then runner-up, Buddy Kofoid. The caution also allowed Brown the opportunity to gain second, using the ensuing restart to drive by the 18-year-old Texan.

“When the caution came out with a few to go, I was riding around just trying to come up with a good game plan to get by Chase [Randall],” Brown continued. “I knew we had a golden opportunity to win the biggest race on the east coast, as long as we could execute. Nailing the restart was vital, and we did it.

“I’m just so proud of Chad, JB, and my dad. They never give up. It’s been a long month on the east coast and they continue to show up everyday with a great attitude and the willingness to work hard. Attitudes, especially positive attitudes, are contagious.”

Port Royal Speedway’s Tuscarora 50 was just the tip of the weekend’s schedule, as the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series invaded the Juniata County Fairgrounds half-mile the following two evenings for the annual Nittany Showdown doubleheader. Although unable to match his Tuscarora 50 outcome, Brown highlighted the World of Outlaws double with a 12-place score on Saturday, October 7; he started sixth on the feature grid, kicking off the evening with a heat race victory.

Brian Brown and Brian Brown Racing will continue their 2023 campaign with a trip to Kansas City’s Lakeside Speedway for the Micro-Lite Harvest Rumble on Saturday, October 14. “Blackjack” is a former World of Outlaws winner at Lakeside, scoring the triumph on October 20, 2017.

