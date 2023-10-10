Photo Gallery: USAC National Sprint Car Series at Lawrenceburg Speedway Lawrenceburg Speedway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, USAC National Sprint Car Series Justin Grant (4) and Robert Ballou (12) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Lawrenceburg Speedway Fire Rescue (Serena Dalhamer photo) Brady Bacon (Serena Dalhamer photo) Brady Bacon (Serena Dalhamer photo) Justin Grant (Serena Dalhamer photo) Justin Grant (4) and Robert Ballou (12) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Brady Bacon (Serena Dalhamer photo) Brady Bacon (69) and Briggs Danner (39) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Justin Grant (Serena Dalhamer photo) Rylan Gray (Serena Dalhamer photo) Robert Ballou, Justin Grant and Jake Swanson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Dave Rudisell, Justin Grant and Kim Rudisell (Serena Dalhamer photo) Daison Pursley (5P), Brandon Mattox (28) and Kyle Cummins (3R) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Brady Bacon (69) and Joss Moffatt (5J) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Robert Ballou (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jake Swanson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Mitchel Moles (19AZ) and Jake Swanson (21AZ) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Chase Stockon (Serena Dalhamer photo) Garrett Abrams (32) and Daison Pursley (5P) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Chase Stockon (Serena Dalhamer photo) Matt Westfall (Serena Dalhamer photo) Justin Grant (Serena Dalhamer photo) Lawrenceburg SpeedwayPhoto GalleryUSAC National Sprint Car Series