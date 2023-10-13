Trophy Cup champion to once again receive a commemorative solid gold ring

By Gary Thomas

Tulare, CA…With the 29th Trophy Cup ready to tackle Thunderbowl Raceway next week Promoter Steve Faria has announced an extra special perk that will go to the overall champion at the event once again.

The driver who wins the overall title at the Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup presented by Rudeen Racing already goes home with $29,000 in weekend earnings. Thanks to Steve Faria, they will also take home a commemorative solid gold ring, engraved with the Trophy Cup logo for the second consecutive season.

The 29th Trophy Cup occurs on October 19th, 20th and 21st at Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway.

“The Trophy Cup is such a great event for an outstanding cause, and we are really ramping up for it,” commented Steve Faria. “I wanted to do something special for the champion again this year, so felt that offering up this solid gold ring with the Trophy Cup logo on it was just that. The event is all about raising money for Make-A-Wish, spending time with friends and watching some great Sprint Car racing.”

Adult grandstand tickets for the 29th Trophy Cup cost $50 on Thursday and Friday and $55 on Saturday. Bleacher tickets are $45 on Thursday and Friday and $50 on Saturday. Kids pricing and senior pricing is also available.

Tickets can be purchased starting at approximately 10-10:30am on Thursday behind the stands at the box office. It will then open at 1pm on both Friday and Saturday. The event has never sold out and plenty of tickets will be available. The pit gate opens at 10am on Thursday October 19th, with the drivers meeting around 3:20pm. Wheel packing, hot laps, qualifying and heat races will follow.

Something new this year, on Wednesday October 18th (day before the race) Thunderbowl GM Josh Miller will be around the campground if you’d like to obtain your Will Call Tickets, or if you need to purchase additional tickets. By handing out will call tickets on Wednesday, this will help alleviate the line at the box office on race day.

Following the races on Thursday will be Taco Bravo Fiesta Night featuring Tacos, while Friday after the races will be BBQ Night sponsored by High 5 Pizza and Catering. On Saturday afternoon from 11am-2pm Steve Faria and Thunderbowl Raceway will present the annual Spaghetti Feed.

The post-race parties start 20 minutes after the checkered flag with beer, water and soft drinks available for purchase inside. A donation to the Make-A-Wish Foundation at the door during all these events is appreciated.

Fans and teams are all encouraged to attend the special eating events. More info on the Trophy Cup, as well as an entry list can be found at www.trophycup.org

Special thanks to Promoter Steve Faria with System 1 and System 1 Pro Ignition, General Manager Josh Miller, along with all our partners for making things happen at Thunderbowl Raceway including Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC, Budweiser, Roth Motorsports, KRC Safety, General Manager Craig Borba at Garton Tractor, Double “D” Towing and JD Heiskel & Company.

For more info on the Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway visit www.thunderbowlraceway.com and like our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Tulare-Thunderbowl-Raceway-392991907541396/?fref=ts

The Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway is located at the Tulare County Fairgrounds on the corner of Bardsley and K Streets at 620 South K Street Tulare, California 93274. From the junction of SR 99 and SR 137, go west on SR 137. At South K go south one-half mile to the Fairgrounds.