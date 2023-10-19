Ryan Timms Has Strong Week In Midget Action Highlighted By Two-Wins

PETERSEN MEDIA

With the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series and the POWRi Midgets running through Oklahoma last week, a last-minute decision was made for Ryan Timms to join his Keith Kunz Motorsports teammates. The decision worked out as Timms picked up two wins and a total of four Top-Five’s during the four-race swing.

“Running the Midget through Oklahoma wasn’t even on my radar, but at the last minute the idea got brought up, and with it being so close to home it made sense,” Ryan Timms. “With the races being so close, I wanted to run well, and we had a ton of speed and picked up a couple of wins.”

Kicking the swing off at Creek County Speedway with the POWRi Midget Series, Timms charged from seventh to first in his heat race and was the night’s top point earner by doing so. Lining up on the pole of the feature event, the Oklahoma City, OK native had the car to beat as his JBL Audio backed entry was on point.

Leading from flag to flag, Timms had his weekend off and running in the best way possible, as he picked up the win as a stop at Port City Raceway was on the horizon.

Thursday night the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series schedule resumed for their final weekend of action in 2023, and Timms still was in search of his first ever series win.

In a wild DRC 55 event, Timms earned fast time honors in his group before finishing third in heat race competition.

Lining up on the front row of the 55-lap feature event, Timms was right in the thick of things as he jumped out into the early lead. Setting a very strong pace out front, a couple of close calls nearly derailed the youngster, but he was able to keep his car under him despite enduring contact at times late in the race.

When the dust settled on the feature event, Timms was the first to the finish line as he was able to celebrate his first ever series win after close calls all through the season.

Friday and Saturday’s scene shifted to I-44 Riverside Speedway as Timms looked to keep his momentum up with two feature event wins under his belt.

Friday night Timms was again extremely strong from the get-go as he earned fast time honors in his heat race flight before racing to a second-place finish in his heat.

Gridding the field from the second row in the 30-lap feature event, Timms raced well as be battled hard inside the Top-Five. Unable to get up to contend for his third consecutive win, Timms still managed a spot on the podium as he took the checkered flag with a third-place finish.

The busy week came to an end on Saturday night, and Timms kicked the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series finale off by timing in third quickest in time trials.

Taking the green flag from the front row of his heat race, Timms settled into second when the eight-lapper came to life. Finishing in the runner-up position, Timms moved into the feature event where he took the green flag from the eighth starting position.

With mayhem taking place at the start of the race, Timms was quickly into the Top-Five. Working his way into fourth at the halfway point, Timms held strong until slipping back to fifth in the race’s waning laps.

Not stuck back there for long, Timms moved back into fourth with two-to-go, and went on to close the weekend out in fourth, giving up four consecutive Top-5’s.

“It was a good way to end our season in the Midwest” Timms said. “We have some huge Midget races coming up out in California in a few weeks, and hopefully we can continue to have this same speed out there. A big thank you to everyone on the KKM team who made this all possible.”

Ryan Timms would like to thank CITGO, Hampel Oil, Mystic Lubricants, Premier Truck Group, Western Flyer Xpress (WFX), IWX Motor Freight, K1, Durst Inc., Bell Helmets, Griffin Fishing Charters and Lodge, Xpress Truck Sales, Smith Ti, Blackbeard, AFD Graphix, Outlaw Wings, 947-Eyes, Kahne Screen Printing, ShopTeam5T.Com, TJ Forged, WFX Logistics, Select Coatings, Smiley’s Racing Products, WFX Energy Services, and EMI for their support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races-99, Wins-10, Top 5’s-25, Top 10’s-45

ON TAP: Timms heads to CA now as he will be in action at the Trophy Cup in Tulare, CA this Thursday-Saturday.

