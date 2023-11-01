Ridge & Sons Racing team with Cory Eliason for World of Outlaws World Finals

By Fully Injected Motorsports

CONCORD, N.C. (October 31, 2023) – Brian and Lisa Ridge’s Ridge & Sons Racing (RSR) and Visalia, California’s Cory Eliason have officially joined forces, teaming together to battle the nation’s finest in the annual World of Outlaws World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte in Concord, North Carolina. Eliason, a two-time All Star Circuit of Champions winner in 2023, is certainly no stranger to competition at the Concord complex, highlighting the 2022 World of Outlaws World Finals with a runner-up performance on Friday, November 4.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to race for Brian Ridge at the World Finals. He runs a top-notch operation and I’m confident Tyler [Swank] and I will have great chemistry right out of the trailer,” Eliason said. “Everyone will have their eyes on the World Finals, so it’s our goal to put ourselves in contention every night. To help RSR cap their season with a win is the ultimate goal.”

RSR will roll into the season-ending World Finals fresh off of a competitive Midwest campaign with Aaron Reutzel at the helm, capping their 2023 Knoxville Raceway schedule fourth in the final championship standings. The Iowa-based operation earned eight top-ten scores in 11 point-earning A-Main appearances, three of which ending on top of the podium.

“Cory [Eliason] is a great talent and we’re excited to have him join us in Charlotte,” Brian Ridge, owner of the Commercial Edge, Ridge Development, North Ridge Development, No. 8 sprint car, added. “Having a successful weekend at the World Finals would not only help us cap a great season, but ultimately, act as a great momentum kick in preparing for 2024. We’re ready to get started.”

ON DECK:

Ridge & Sons Racing (RSR) will conclude their 2023 campaign with the season-ending World of Outlaws World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte in Concord, North Carolina, on Wednesday through Saturday, November 1-4.

SPECIAL THANKS:

Ridge & Sons Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners: Commercial Edge, Ridge Development, North Ridge Development, Xpress Laundry, Folkens Bros Trucking, Rasmusson Service Center

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/83RSRRacing

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RSR_883

News coverage: www.fullyinjected.com

BROADCAST COVERAGE:

Watch the World of Outlaws World Finals online at www.dirtvision.com.