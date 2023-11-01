Sean Becker Keeps Winning Streak Alive As He Claims Spooktacular Win in Marysville, CA.

PETERSEN MEDIA

Every season since 2002, Sean Becker has picked up at least one Sprint Car feature event victory. With the season rapidly winding down in Northern California, ‘The Shark’ extended his streak on Saturday night as he picked up the win during the Spooktacular at Marysville Raceway for the second consecutive season.

“The track took a while to get run in, and I was nervous to be the first car out for time trials because it was still greasy,” Sean Becker said. “Luckily, Dan Monhoff put a great car underneath me, and it helped lay down a great lap and our time held up and set us up for a good night.”

With 27 cars in the pit area for the track’s annual ode to former promoter, Paul Hawes, as well as the Halloween holiday, Becker got the night kicked off by timing in third fastest.

Lining up in the second row of his heat race, Becker played it smart and rolled to a third-place finish. Locking himself into the feature, Becker also earned a berth in the redraw, where the one pill put him on the pole of the 25-lap feature event.

From the front row, Becker was extremely tough out front as he wasted no time opening his lead up. While he did get slowed up in a traffic on a few occasions, the Roseville, CA driver was never seriously challenged up front.

A few restarts sprinkled throughout the race did put the field on his rear bumper, but in the end it was Becker holding off longtime rival, Andy Forsberg, to score his second consecutive Spooktacular win at Marysville Raceway.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-31, Wins-1, Top 5’s- 6, Top-10’s- 19

ON TAP: Becker’s next event is TBD.

