SCCT finale to dish out $4,000-to-win/ $600-to-start thanks to Shop Kyle Larson Bonus Money

By Gary Thomas

Stockton, CA…Thanks to the remaining 2023 www.shopkylelarson.com Bonus Money, the Sprint Car Challenge Tour main event this Saturday at the Stockton Dirt Track will be $4,000-to-win/ $600-to-start.

Rather than putting it all on top, Russell Motorsports Inc. has decided to spread the money throughout the field. A total of $6,000 extra has been added throughout the 24-car feature as follows:

1. $4,000

2. $2,500

3. $1,500

4. $1,100

5. $1,000

6. $900

7. $800

8. $700

9. $600

10. $600

11. $600

12. $600

13. $600

14. $600

15. $600

16. $600

17. $600

18. $600

19. $600

20. $600

21. $600

22. $600

23. $600

24. $600

The Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards is set to finish off the season on Saturday at the Stockton Dirt Track.

The 40th annual “Tribute to Gary Patterson” will showcase the second ever Nor-Cal Triple Crown Championship Finale with the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series and Hunt Wingless Tour also crowning titlists.

Justyn Cox brings a 25-point lead over Dylan Bloomfield into the SCCT finale. As another heads up for teams, there is no muffler rule during the night with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour.

Tickets and Details:

Tickets for the 40th annual Tribute to Gary Patterson on Saturday cost $30. Children four and under will be admitted free.

Tickets can be purchased online via https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nov-4th-triple-crown-championship-finales-at-the-stockton-dirt-track-tickets-733680186187?aff=g or at the gate on race day. Seating is general admission.

The pit gate will open at 1pm, with the front grandstand gate opening at 3pm. The pit meeting will be held at 3pm with cars on track shortly after. Hot laps, Sierra Foothills Wine Services qualifying, and racing will follow.

The Stockton Dirt Track is a 4/10-mile clay oval located on the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton, California. The physical address is 1658 S Airport Way, Stockton, CA 95206. For information on the speedway visit www.stocktondirttrack.com