High Limit Racing Announces 2024 Schedule with 60 Races in 19 States

From Brian Walker

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (December 1, 2023) – The 2024 High Limit Racing schedule has been announced with 60 dates at 36 tracks across 19 states, totaling more than $4 million in total purse money.

The slate is highlighted by marquee events including the $100,000-to-win Joker’s Jackpot at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, the $100,070-to-win Gold Cup Race of Champions at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, Calif., the $100,000-to-win Skagit Nationals at Skagit Speedway in Burlington, Wash., and the $57,000-to-win Tuscarora 50 at Port Royal (Penn.) Speedway.

Other major events, paying more than $20,000-to-win, include the $50,000-to-win Commonwealth Clash at Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, Penn., the $50,000-to-win Heartland of America Showdown at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, the $25,554-to-win Dean Knittel Memorial at Portsmouth (Ohio) Raceway Park, the $26,000-to-win Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race at I-70 Motorsports Park in Odessa, Mo., the $29,000-to-win Bob Weikert Memorial at Port Royal Speedway, a single-night $25,000-to-win race at Tulare (Calif.) Thunderbowl Speedway, and the $25,000-to-win Diamond Classic at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo.

High Limit Racing will also have two events in conjunction with NASCAR, one at Texas Motor Speedway in April, and the aforementioned Heartland of America Showdown at Lakeside Speedway, roughly eight miles from Kansas Speedway, in May.

High Limit Racing will kick off the 2024 season at East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, Fla. on February 12 and 13 and celebrate its inaugural season championship at The Dirt Track at Texas Motor Speedway on October 12 and 13.

The Midweek Money Series, featuring a separate $100,000 point fund, remains intact, with 11 dates including an upgraded $50,000-to-win Eagle Nationals at Eagle (Neb.) Raceway on June 11. All other Midweek Money Series events feature a $20,000-to-win and $1,500-to-start purse.

All events will be streamed live on FloRacing. To subscribe to FloRacing and gain access to all High Limit Racing events, archived races and content, including the High Limit Room podcast with Larson and Sweet, click here: https://flosports.link/highlimitracing.

Five-time World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet will compete in the full High Limit Racing tour, while co-owner and founder NASCAR champion Kyle Larson will compete full-time in the Midweek Money Series, plus additional events to be announced.

Information on the full “High Rollers” team roster will be shared soon. Follow High Limit on X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook and Instagram to stay up-to-date on all upcoming announcements.

2024 High Limit Racing Schedule

Day, Date – Track – Location – To Win

Monday, February 12 – East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – $10,000/Win

Tuesday, February 13 – East Bay Raceway Park –Tampa, FL – $15,000/Win

Thursday, February 22 – Golden Isles Speedway – Waynesville, GA – $10,000/Win

Saturday, February 24 – Golden Isles Speedway – Waynesville, GA – $20,000/Win

* Tuesday, April 9 – Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – $20,000/Win

Friday, April 12 – Texarkana 67 Speedway – Texarkana, AR – $12,000/Win

Saturday, April 13 – Texas Motor Speedway – Fort Worth, TX – $12,000/Win

Sunday, April 14 – RPM Speedway – Crandall, TX – $12,000/Win

* Tuesday, April 16 – Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK – $20,000/Win

Friday, April 19 – TBD

Saturday, April 20 – Salina Highbanks Speedway – Pryor, OK – $12,000/Win

* Wednesday, May 1 – 81 Speedway – Wichita, KS – $20,000/Win

Friday, May 3 – Lakeside Speedway – Kansas City, KS – $10,000/Win

Saturday, May 4 – Lakeside Speedway – Kansas City, KS – $50,000/Win

Friday, May 10 – 34 Raceway – West Burlington, IA – $12,000/Win

Saturday, May 11 – Tri-City Speedway – Granite City, IL – $12,000/Win

* Tuesday, May 14 – Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – $20,000/Win

Thursday, May 16 – Outlaw Speedway – Dundee, NY – $12,000/Win

Friday, May 17 – Utica-Rome Speedway – Vernon, NY – $12,000/Win

Saturday, May 18 – Fonda Speedway – Fonda, NY – $12,000/Win

Saturday, May 25 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – $10,000/Win

Sunday, May 26 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – $29,000/Win

* Tuesday, May 28 – Grandview Speedway – Bechtelsville, PA – $20,000/Win

Friday, May 31 – TBD

Saturday, June 1 – Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – $12,085/Win

* Tuesday, June 4 – Davenport Speedway – Davenport, IA – $20,000/Win

Friday, June 7 – I-70 Motorsports Park – Odessa, MO – $10,000/Win

Saturday, June 8 – I-70 Motorsports Park – Odessa, MO – $26,000/Win

* Tuesday, June 11 – Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – $50,000/Win

* Wednesday, June 26 – Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – $20,000/Win

Friday, June 28 – Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – $10,000/Win

Saturday, June 29 – Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – $25,000/Win

Saturday, July 13 – Portsmouth Raceway Park – Portsmouth, OH – $25,554/Win

Wednesday, July 17 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – $12,000/Win Twins

Thursday, July 18 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – $100,000/Win

Tuesday, July 23 – Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – $25,000/Win

Thursday, August 15 – Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – $25,000/Win

Friday, August 16 – Kings Speedway – Hanford, CA – $20,000/Win

Saturday, August 17 – Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – $12,000/Win

Thursday, August 22 – Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – $10,000/Win

Friday, August 23 – Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – $10,000/Win

Saturday, August 24 – Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – $100,070/Win

Monday, August 26 – Douglas County Speedway – Roseburg, OR – $12,000/Win

Wednesday, August 28 – Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – $12,000/Win

Thursday, August 29 – Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – $10,000/Win

Friday, August 30 – Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – $10,000/Win

Saturday, August 31 – Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – $100,000/Win

Thursday, September 5 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – $10,000/Win

Friday, September 6 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – $10,000/Win

Saturday, September 7 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – $57,000/Win

Friday, September 13 – Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – $10,000/Win

Saturday, September 14 – Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – $50,000/Win

Friday, September 20 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – $10,000/Win

Saturday, September 21 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – $15,000/Win

* Wednesday, September 25 – TBD

Saturday, September 28 – Florence Speedway – Walton, KY – $12,000/Win

* Tuesday, October 1 – Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – $20,000/Win

* Tuesday, October 8 – I-70 Motorsports Park – Odessa, MO – $20,000/Win

Friday, October 11 – Texas Motor Speedway – Fort Worth, TX – $10,000/Win

Saturday, October 12 – Texas Motor Speedway – Fort Worth, TX – $50,000/Win

* Denotes Midweek Money Series Race