Jacob Allen Joins High Limit Racing Full-Time in 2024

By Brian Walker

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (November 30, 2023) – There will be plenty of noteworthy news around the 2024 High Limit Racing campaign coming over the next few weeks, and the first little tidbit dropped today courtesy of Jacob Allen.

Driving the familiar and iconic Shark Racing #1A, the son of National Sprint Car Hall of Famer Bobby Allen will become a High Roller next year, chasing the season-long championship and Midweek Money Series title. Allen and Shark Racing join Brad Sweet and Kasey Kahne Racing as the first two publicly confirmed full-timers with more names coming soon.

A 29-year-old native of Hanover, PA, Allen will have several chances to race in his home state of Pennsylvania next year. It has already been announced that High Limit Racing will sanction a pair of marquee events at Port Royal Speedway including the Bob Weikert Memorial on Saturday-Sunday, May 25-26 and the Tuscarora 50 on Thursday-Saturday, September 5-7.

Next year, Allen will also get his first chance at defending his thrilling 2022 Gold Cup Race of Champions title as the Silver Dollar Speedway staple joins the High Limit Racing schedule as one of several crown jewel events. It will mark Allen’s first appearance at the Chico, CA bullring since he edged Shark Racing teammate Logan Schuchart in a photo finish.

Allen will begin the 2024 High Limit Racing campaign at East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, FL and wrap everything up at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, TX with 50+ races in between. A $1 million championship fund has been established with an additional $100,000 points fund for the Midweek Money Series.

For fans unable to attend the track, you will be able to stream every High Limit Racing event live on FloRacing.

