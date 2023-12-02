70th Gold Cup Pays Record $100,070 to Win; New Dates Announced

By Troy Hennig

CHICO, Calif., December 1, 2023… Silver Dollar Speedway will host the highest paying sprint car race in the track’s 62-years of existence during the 70th Anniversary of the Mike Curb Gold Cup Race of Champions presented by Napa Auto Parts scheduled for August 21 – 24. The famed quarter-mile clay oval dirt track will host the High Limit Racing Sprint Car Series for three incredible nights of racing culminating in the Saturday night main event in which the winner will receive the historic payday of $100,070.

With leadership from Brad Sweet, Kyle Larson, and Colby Copeland, who together make up SLC Promotions, their goal was clear from day one when they took over the day-to-day operations at Silver Dollar Speedway – ‘to make Gold Cup great again’. With today’s announcement that the 70th edition of the Mike Curb Gold Cup Race of Champions will pay an unprecedented $100,070 to win, it now pushes this event to the highest paying sprint car race on the West Coast. “The goal between Kyle, Colby and I was always to make the Gold Cup one of the biggest sprint car races not only in California but across the Country,” said Sweet. “All three of us grew up coming to the Gold Cup and we are excited to elevate this race to the next level.”

Fans who had reserved tickets from last year’s Gold Cup will receive an e-mail for an exclusive chance to renew their seats before they go on sale to the public on February 2, 2024. If fans renew their seats before the February 2nd deadline, the Speedway will include a free Friday night ticket to the Fall Nationals currently scheduled for September 28th.

The Silver Dollar Speedway staff will reach out to everyone who camped at last year’s Gold Cup starting in January. “To see the fairgrounds packed with Motorhomes and Trailers last year was incredible,” said Copeland. “Just by walking around you could get a real sense that the vibe and the atmosphere was elevated. This year, with the big money on the line, I can only imagine how electric the fairgrounds will feel.”

Questions for the upcoming Mike Curb Gold Cup Race of Champions presented by Napa Auto Parts questions can be e-mailed to sdsgoldcuptix@yahoo.com.

Mike Curb is celebrating 60 years of involvement with motorsports. His passion for motorsports is undeniable. During his tenure in auto racing, Curb’s name has been associated with IndyCar, NASCAR, IMSA, USAC and all types of sprint car racing. He has amassed over 1,000 wins spread out amongst 55 different types of race cars. “Mike is one of the most passionate people I have ever met when it comes to auto racing,” said Sweet. “It is an honor to have his name at the front of this year’s Gold Cup and making this race the biggest paying sprint car race to win on the West Coast.”

For fans unable to attend any of the four nights of racing, Flo Racing will have you covered starting with the Wednesday night, August 21st winged 360 race. The following three nights will feature the High Limit Racing Series.

ABOUT SILVER DOLLAR SPEEDWAY

Silver Dollar Speedway is a high-banked, quarter-mile clay oval racetrack located on the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds at 2357 Fair St., Chico, California. Opened in 1962, the track hosts multiple high-profile events including the marquee Gold Cup Race of Champions, Silver Cup John Padjen Classic, David Tarter Memorial, and the Fall Nationals in tribute to Stephen Allard

silverdollarspeedway.com • facebook.com/sdspeedway • twitter.com/sdspeedway

ABOUT SLC PROMOTIONS

Founded in 2021 by championship auto racers Brad Sweet and Kyle Larson—along with business partner Colby Copeland—SLC (Sweet Larson Copeland) Promotions is dedicated to leading grassroots dirt track racing into the future while preserving the sport’s rich history. SLC manages and operates Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, California.