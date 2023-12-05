DAVE STEELE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP EVENT DETAILS ANNOUNCED

December 6. 2023 – Pinellas Park, Florida – Showtime Speedway and promoter Robert Yoho today announced the final details of the 5th annual Dave Steele Sprint Car Championship events today. For the past four years the event has been a 125-lap non-wing event that paid $5,000 to win.

There will be changes to the format for 2024 in an effort to draw more cars and fans. The event will be contested over two weekends showcasing both winged and non-winged sprint car racing at Showtime Speedway in Pinellas Park, Florida.

The first weekend of racing action will kick off February 3 with twin 35 lap features paying $2500 to win each feature event. A $1,000 bonus will be up for grabs for the highest average finisher from both winged feature events. The winner will be crowned the ‘Dave Steele World Winged Sprint Car Champion’. Drivers will be able to take advantage of a double payout that night based on 2 full paying shows in the same night. A practice night and Dash for Cash for the winged sprint cars had also been added to the Friday February 2, 2024, racing card. The winged events will be run as a 360/410 restricted motor race.

We will return to racing action the following Saturday for the annual Dave Steele 125. The non-winged sprint cars will battle it out for $5.000 and the right to be crowned ‘Dave Steele Non-Winged World Champion’ with a win in the event. There will also be another $1,000 bonus in place based on a point average from all 3 events and title as the overall ‘Dave Steele World Sprint Car Champion’. An open practice and Dash for Cash has been added to the Friday night February 9 night to give non-winged teams more track time and a chance to pick up a few extra dollars.

The new format will put the event in the thick of Florida Speed weeks and a chance to give sprint car fans a pavement option in 2024. To be crowned the overall ‘Dave Steele World Sprint Car Champion’ a driver must prove his versatility to be able to run non-winged and winged events. Both weekends of racing will be done on Hoosier Tires.

We are currently looking for event sponsors and lap money sponsors to enhance the event and help teams with expenses. If you or your business would like to help, please contact Robert Yoho (727) 430-4760 or David Sink (765) 278-8231.

For the full purse for all Dave Steele World Championship events please visit www.showtimespeedway.us under the event schedule page.