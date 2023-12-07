Ridge & Sons Racing and Cory Eliason to join High Limit Sprint Car Series in 2024

By Fully Injected Motorsports

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (December 5, 2023) – Knoxville, Iowa’s own Ridge & Sons Racing (RSR) and Visalia, California’s Cory Eliason are ready to raise the stakes in 2024, set to tackle the entire High Limit Sprint Car Series campaign in a full-on championship assault. Eliason, who joined the Brian and Lisa Ridge-owned open wheel operation just before the annual World of Outlaws World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte, will pilot RSR’s familiar No. 8 in his full-time High Limit campaign; an agenda that boasts competitiveness and big money from coast to coast.

The High Limit Sprint Car Series will award a point fund of one million dollars with the championship team and driver winning $250,000. Similar to its 2023 season, High Limit Racing will have a Midweek Money Series within its National Tour awarding a separate $100,000 total point fund.

“This is an exciting opportunity and I’m privileged to be a part of it,” Eliason said. “I can’t thank Brian and Lisa Ridge enough. They give Tyler Swank and the team the equipment necessary to be competitive night in and night out and I’m confident we’ll have the success to prove that. We have some work to do, but we’ll be ready for February.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Cory Eliason to RSR in 2024,” Brian Ridge, owner of the Commercial Edge, Ridge Development, North Ridge Development, No. 8 sprint car, said. “In our short time together, he’s proven that he has the talent and the experience to take our team to the next level. The off-season will be short and sweet, but I’m sure we’ll make our way to Florida more than ready to compete with the best in the country.”

The 2024 High Limit Sprint Car Series schedule will begin officially with a visit to East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, Florida, on Monday and Tuesday, February 12-13. The 60-race season will conclude with a doubleheader at The Dirt Track at Texas Motor Speedway on October 12-13. For a closer look at the full schedule, please visit High Limit Racing online at www.highlimitracing.com.

MARKETING OPPORTUNITIES:

Contact Mark Miller: mmiller8995@gmail.com

SPECIAL THANKS:

Ridge & Sons Racing and Cory Eliason would like to thank all of their marketing partners: Commercial Edge, Ridge Development, North Ridge Development, Xpress Laundry, Folkens Brothers Trucking, Rasmusson Service Center, and Don Long & STC.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/83RSRRacing

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RSR_883

News coverage: www.fullyinjected.com

BROADCAST COVERAGE:

Watch the High Limit Sprint Car Series online at www.floracing.com.