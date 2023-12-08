Riverside Speedway announces return of World Short Track Challenge

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – The United Sprint Car Series (USCS) has worked with Riverside Speedway in West Memphis, Arkansas to partner with the American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) and is excited to announce it’s participation in the 3rd ever and 50th anniversary of the World Short Track Challenge to be held at Riverside Speedway on September 27th and September 28th of 2024.

In collaboration with the American Sprint Car Series and United Sprint Car Series, a two-night spectacle of 360 winged sprint car action set with $10,000 going to the winner of the Saturday night main event.

The main event on Saturday night will be a 40-lap contest in honor of Riverside Speedway legend Shorty Chambliss.

Action will begin on Friday night September 27th with preliminary action featuring the ASCS vs USCS winged sprint cars in a $1500 to win/ $150 to start prelimiminary feature action with the top two finishers of the night locking themselves into the $10,000 to win Championship A-Main event on Saturday evening.

Saturday, September 28th will see a full feature program once again with ASCS vs. USCS Winged Sprint Cars competing for the eighteen coveted spots up for grabs in a $10,000 to win, ($1000 to start) 40-lap Championship main event weekend finale.

When: September 27th and September 28th, 2024

Where: Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, Arkansas

Race Details: ASCS Sprint Cars vs USCS Sprint Cars in the 3rd ever World Short Track Challenge. $1500 to win on Friday 9/27/2024 .with the top two finishers locking into Saturday 9/28/2024 night’s $10,000 to win/ $1000 to start 40-lap main event.

World Short Track Challenge classes: ASCS Sprint Cars vs USCS Sprint Cars.

The United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour also will make three other stop at the historic quarter mile Gumbo clay oval during its 60+ 2024 schedule.

The first will be on Saturday, May 25th during the 19th annual USCS Sprint Car Speedweek. The series returns for the the Independence Day week “Salute to Freedom” event featuring Fireworks with the USCS sprint cars on Saturday, June 29th. The other annual stop at Riverside will be for the 16th annual USCS Flip Flop 50 and USCS Fall Nationals two-night speed spectacular on Friday and Saturday, October 11th and 12th, 2024.

For more USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour info please visit www.uscsracing.com or go to USCS Racing on Facebook and follow @uscs racing on X formerly known as Twitter