Brent Marks Commits to the High Limit Sprint Car Series in 2024

(December 15, 2023) – After years of picking and choosing what races to attend, Brent Marks has committed to the High Limit Sprint Car Series for the 2024 campaign.

Marks, from Myerstown, Pennsylvania, made the announcement official Friday afternoon with a video announcement on his social media channels. Murray-Marks Motorsports is the 13th team that have committed support to the first full season of the High Limit Series.

Over the past two seasons Marks has collected victories in multiple high-profile races including the Kings Royal and Historical Big One during the same weekend at Eldora Speedway in 2022. Marks scored 13 feature victories in 2023.