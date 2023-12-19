Osborn Hopes to Carry Momentum Into Rumble in Fort Wayne to Close 2023 Season

From the Rumble in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, IN (December 18, 2023) – At 6’8”, Trey Osborne has never been hard to notice in the pit area, but when it came to being on track behind the wheel of a race car, the 20-year-old Quarter Midget graduate had been relatively unnoticed. That all changed during the 2023 racing season and ‘Tall Trey’ is hoping to transition that momentum to this year’s Rumble in Fort Wayne presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales, December 29 and 30.

Osborne will again be behind the wheel of a Kenyon Midget owned and prepared by the legendary Kenyon brothers, Mel, and Don. “When I was 12, we were doing some shop tours and while visiting the Kenyon’s, something just clicked. The two of them seemed to be very interested in me. A strong friendship developed, and soon thereafter, I was driving their Kenyon Midget,” stated Osborne.

While running on a low budget, Osborne single-handedly embarked on a Sprint Car campaign this season. He would arrive at the track in a pick-up that one wouldn’t think could travel another mile, and the car sat on an open trailer. There were no sponsors on the car and no fancy graphics. “I just put the money where it was needed – in the race car,” quipped the lanky red-head.

He was able to parlay his commitment and enthusiasm into a trio of feature wins throughout the Hoosier state. He caught the eye of multiple team owners and has since picked up some notable rides for 202. He will be gunning for a pair of USAC (United States Auto Club) Rookie of the Year titles (Sprint and Silver Crown).

“Now I just want to make my presence known at the Rumble,” Osborne stated determinedly. “I’ve been with the Kenyon’s four years at Fort Wayne, and in 3 of those years, I failed to make the feature either night. The 2021 race weekend was good, though. We finished 6th the first night and 4th the second. But I want to change that, I want to win, not suck.”

“I had some good runs with the Quarter Midget at Fort Wayne, where I learned to be smooth and aggressive at the same time. I need to apply those moves to my Midget.”

Osborne will have two opportunities to move the Kenyon brothers into victory lane. Complete racing programs will be staged Friday (Dec. 29) and Saturday (Dec. 30) nights as the Rumble in Fort Wayne celebrates its silver anniversary.

Joining the Midgets both nights will be winged and non-winged 600cc Midgets, Quarter Midgets and multiple divisions of kart racing.