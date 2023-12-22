26 Dates for POWRi National Midget League in 2024

From POWRi

BELLEVILLE, IL (December 22, 2023) — The 2024 POWRi National Midget League racing season will see a highly anticipated schedule of twenty-six total dates spanning from late March until mid-December with vastly awaited visits to seventeen various racing venues across a triple state swing.

Continually serving as the POWRi Season Opener, the National Midget League will again kick off the yearly action in the Eleventh Annual Turnpike Challenge beginning at Creek County Speedway on Thursday, March 28th then travel north to Port City Raceway on Friday, March 29th, and Saturday, March 30th.

Remaining a fan-favorite staple of yearly weekend anticipation, the Prelude to the Showdown will kick off at Callaway Raceway on Friday, May 3rd followed by a trip to the ‘Diamond of Dirt Tracks,’ on Saturday, May 4th for the Fourteenth Annual Open Wheel Showdown at Lucas Oil Speedway.

The Eleventh Annual POWRi Illinois SPEEDWeek will again witness four nights of racing in the Land of Lincoln displaying some of the best midget racing on June 13-16 while attracting drivers from around the globe. Hosting the SPEEDWeek opener will see Coles County Speedway take center stage as the League will then head to Jacksonville Speedway for night two. Macon Speedway will serve as stop three before wrapping up the POWRi Illinois SPEEDWeek at Lincoln Speedway.

Hosting POWRi Leagues as a home facility, Lake Ozark Speedway will welcome the POWRi National and West Midget Leagues on July 5-6 for the Independence Weekend Celebrations joining the POWRi 410 Wing Sprint League for an open-wheel extravaganza of excitement.

POWRi National Midget League and Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota will continue the partnership in 2024. A total of ten dates will be contested in conjunction with the second-year POWRi-Xtreme Challenge Series, including exciting weekends like the Illini 100, Ironman 55, and Spoon River Speedway weekend, as well as single-night ventures at Doe Run Raceway, Coles County Speedway, Southern Illinois Raceway, and Highland Speedway. With separately kept points standings, a $2,500 check will be awarded to the series champion as well as the top five challenge point finishers will also be awarded cash prizes for their season-long efforts.

Steeped in tradition the 2024 POWRi National Midget League season continues key honorary events including the Fourth Annual Donnie Ray Crawford Sooner State 55 at Port City Raceway on Thursday, October 24th, and the Twentieth Annual Charlene Meents Memorial to conclude the points-year on Friday, October 25th and Saturday, October 26th returning to I-44 Riverside Speedway.

Returning for the third straight year of indoor action, the Jr Knepper 55 will once again battle inside the Southern Illinois Center on Saturday, December 14th in a non-points winter showcase of fast-paced thrills at Du Quoin Illinois.

POWRi National Midget League Tentative 2024 Season Schedule:

~3/28/24 | Creek County Speedway | Sapulpa, OK

~3/29/2024 | Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK

~3/30/2024 | Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK

*4/11/2024 | Farmers City Raceway | Farmers City, IL | Practice

*4/12/2024 | Farmers City Raceway | Farmers City, IL

*4/13/2024 | Farmers City Raceway | Farmers City, IL

~5/3/2024 | Callaway Raceway | Fulton, MO

~5/4/2024 | Lucas Oil Speedway | Wheatland, MO

*5/30/2024 | Doe Run Raceway | Doe Run, MO

*5/31/2024 | Coles County Speedway | Mattoon, IL

6/13/2024 | Coles County Speedway | Mattoon, IL

6/14/2024 | Jacksonville Speedway | Jacksonville, IL

6/15/2024 | Macon Speedway | Charleston, IL

6/16/2024 | Lincoln Speedway | Jacksonville, IL

~7/5/2024 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Eldon, MO

~7/6/2024 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Eldon, MO

*7/19/2024 | Spoon River Speedway | Lewistown, IL

*7/20/2024 | Spoon River Speedway | Lewistown, IL

*8/2/2024 | I-55 Raceway | Pevely, MO

*8/3/2024 | I-55 Raceway | Pevely, MO

*9/13/2024 | Southern Illinois Raceway | Marion, IL

*9/14/2024 | Highland Speedway | Highland, IL

~10/24/2024 | Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK

~10/25/2024 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | Oklahoma City, OK

~10/26/2024 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | Oklahoma City, OK

12/14/2024 | Southern Illinois Center | DuQuoin, IL

~Events to be run with POWRi West Midget League.

*Events to be run in conjunction with Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota.

The schedule is subject to alterations and cancelations with TBA events being finalized, future updates will be posted as confirmed. To be eligible for the point fund, members must participate in at least 80% of the completed events during the season.