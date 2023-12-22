Thirty Events Slated for POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint 2024 Season Schedule

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (12/21/2023) Rapidly establishing top-notch Midwest open-wheel competition from May until November, the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints will launch into the 2024 racing season with thirty events at twelve various venues spanning five separate states.

Returning to the familiar running grounds of premier facilities, the POWRi 410 League will witness the season begin with a lone trip into Iowa with Lee County Speedway on Friday, May 17th as well as a trio of fast-paced endeavors at I-70 Motorsports Park with the Salute to Soldiers on Saturday, May 18th, the POWRi Summer Sizzle on Saturday, July 27th, and the POWRi Double on Saturday, September 28th.

Highlighting the third year of the series competition the POWRi 410 Wing Sprints will see a scattering of the season run in conjunction with the High Limit Racing as high-paying dates including the Heartland of America Showdown at Lakeside Speedway on May 3-4, the Rayce Rudeen Foundation Races on June 7-8, the Fourth Annual Beach Brawl at Lake Ozark Speedway on Wednesday, June 26th, the Diamond Classic at Lucas Oil Speedway on June 28-29, as well as the I-70 Motorsports Park on October 8th in the Mid-Week Money Series.

“We’re very excited to work with High Limit Racing at the tracks that POWRi already competes at to help grow 410 sprint car racing throughout the Midwest,” said POWRi Series Director Talin Turner. Adding, “Overall we’re really eager about the upcoming season and look forward to all the events.”

Debuting at seven fresh facilities in the upcoming season, the POWRi 410 Wing Sprint League will venture to the welcoming running grounds of Callaway Raceway in Fulton Missouri on Friday, May 24th, a two-day Kentucky stay at Paducah International Raceway on July 12-13, a stop in Kansas City Kansas for the speed of Lakeside Speedway on Friday, July 26th, tight-cornered Winston Missouri battles of I-35 Speedway on Saturday, August 30th, as well as a Sooner State September 20-21 sweep of Outlaw Motor Speedway in Oktaha on Friday and Kellyville’s Creek County Speedway on Saturday.

Spanning the Show-Me-State with a stellar onslaught of triple-threat on-track action, the series will see a weekend of enticing events with a Lebanon Midway Speedway debut on Friday, August 16th a return to the diamond of the dirt tracks in Lucas Oil Speedway on Saturday, August 17th as well as headlining the historic Missouri State Fair Speedway on Sunday, August 18th.

Basing the POWRi Wing Sprint League home track of operations at Lake Ozark Speedway, the championship chase will witness nine events at “The Lake” spanning the 2024 season including the WingFest on May 25-26, the Independence Day Celebrations on July 5-6, the Triple Sprint Showdown on August 31-Septemeber 1, and ultimately finalizing with the title-crowning Season Finale on November 1-2.

POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League 2024 Schedule:

*5/3/2024 | Lakeside Speedway | Kansas City, KS

*5/4/2024 | Lakeside Speedway | Kansas City, KS

5/17/2024 | Lee County Speedway | Donnellson, IA

5/18/2024 | I-70 Motorsports Park | Odessa, MO

5/24/2024 | Callaway Raceway | Fulton, MO

5/25/2024 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Eldon, MO

5/26/2024 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Eldon, MO

*6/7/2024 | I-70 Motorsports Park | Odessa, MO

*6/8/2024 | I-70 Motorsports Park | Odessa, MO

*6/26/2024 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Eldon, MO

*6/28/2024 | Lucas Oil Speedway | Wheatland, MO

*6/29/2024 | Lucas Oil Speedway | Wheatland, MO

7/5/2024 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Eldon, MO

7/6/2024 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Eldon, MO

7/12/2024 | Paducah International Raceway | Paducah, KY

7/13/2024 | Paducah International Raceway | Paducah, KY

7/26/2024 | Lakeside Speedway | Kansas City, KS | T2 Promotions

7/27/2024 | I-70 Motorsports Park | Odessa, MO

8/16/2024 | Lebanon Midway Speedway | Lebanon, MO

8/17/2024 | Lucas Oil Speedway | Wheatland, MO

8/18/2024 | Missouri State Fair Speedway | Sedalia, MO

8/30/2024 | I-35 Speedway | Winston, MO | T2 Promotions

8/31/2024 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Eldon, MO

9/1/2024 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Eldon, MO

9/20/2024 | Outlaw Motor Speedway | Oktaha, OK

9/21/2024 | Creek County Speedway | Kellyville, OK | T2 Promotions

9/28/2024 | I-70 Motorsports Park | Odessa, MO

*10/8/2024 | I-70 Motorsports Park | Odessa, MO

11/1/2024 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Eldon, MO

11/2/2024 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Eldon, MO

*Competing in conjunction with the High Limit Racing.

All POWRi 410 Wing Sprint League events will pay a minimum of $5K to win and $500 to start. The schedule is subject to alterations and cancelations with TBA events being finalized, future updates will be posted as confirmed. To be eligible for the point fund, members must participate in at least 80% of the completed events during the season.

POWRi Memberships are available online at https://www.myracepass.com/sanctions/1011/registrations/6909.